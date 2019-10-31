Former BT CEO Gavin Patterson Joins Fractal's Board of Directors

Fractal, AI Provider for Fortune 500 Companies Announces Appointment of Gavin Patterson to Drive Company Growth and Expansion

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics, powering decision-making in Fortune 500 companies, today announced the addition of Gavin Patterson to its Board of Directors. Gavin will act as a strategic advisor, helping the company to continue its rapid growth and deepen its engagement with marquee clients.

"We are excited to welcome Gavin Patterson to our Board of Directors at this pivotal moment in our evolution," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive & Executive Vice Chairman of Fractal. "Gavin brings decades of consumer understanding, marketing and executive management experience to Fractal. We look forward to his guidance and involvement in accelerating our growth and helping us scale the business for even greater relevance to the clients that we serve."

Prior to joining Fractal's board, Patterson served as Chief Executive at BT for six years. During that time, Patterson negotiated the £15 billion acquisition of EE, which enabled BT to form UK's leading converged communications provider. He also initiated BT's entry into content with the launch of the award-winning BT Sport, led the development of BT's market-leading cybersecurity practice and championed BT's globally recognized social purpose agenda covering sustainability, volunteering and tech literacy in schools. In addition, he served as a group board director for 11 years.

"I am thrilled to serve as a board member for Fractal and to help drive its mission of powering every human decision in the enterprise," said Patterson. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members and Fractal executives to further advance the company's next phase of growth."

Since 2000, Fractal has been a leading provider of AI and analytics solutions for the world's largest and most admired companies. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise, automate and augment human decisions by bringing AI algorithms and behavioral-science inspired design.

Today, Fractal has over 1,500 employees in 15 global offices in North America (New York, San Francisco bay area, Chicago, Bellevue), EMEA (London, Kiev, Geneva, Dubai) and APAC (Sydney, Guangzhou, Singapore, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru). Fractal has been featured as a leader in the Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research, a Great Place to Work by The Economic Times in partnership with the Great Place to Work® Institute and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2019 Magic Quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and uses the power of AI to help the world's most admired Fortune 500 companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data.

Fractal has more than 1,500 consultants spread across 15 global locations, including the United States, UK, and India. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in the Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2019 magic quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information: fractal.ai

SOURCE Fractal