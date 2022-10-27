Forensic Technology Market to be Worth $10.64 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global forensic technology market size is expected to reach USD 10.64 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030. Novel innovations in Research & Development (R&D) of criminal sciences have introduced progressive techniques which have increased the efficiency of forensic analysis.

By type, the capillary electrophoresis segment held the dominant share in 2021. This technique is broadly used owing to its micro sampling capabilities, ease of sample preparation, and simple detection methods.

By services, the chemical analysis segment dominated in 2021. The wide range of applications of chemical analysis in fingerprinting, bloodstain pattern analysis, alcohol testing, serology, fire debris analysis, analysis of trace evidence, and toxicology studies among others are expected to boost the segment's growth.

By application, the judicial/law enforcement segment held a large share in 2021, due to the constant efforts by government authorities globally to generate DNA databases are the key growth contributing factor.

By location, laboratory forensics technology accounted for the largest share in 2021. This can be attributed to the presence of testing instruments, that are massive in nature and designed for the analysis of a huge volume of samples.

North America dominated the global market in 2021, due to the growing incidence of criminal cases and results in the increase in crime scene analyses in the region.

Read 150 page full market research report, "Forensic Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (PCR, Capillary Electrophoresis), By Services (DNA profiling, Chemical Analysis) By Application, By Location, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Forensic Technology Market Growth & Trends

Several government initiatives undertaken to attain sustained development in research related to criminal science are broadening the market space. For instance, in March 2022 The Forensic Technology Center of Excellence undertook an initiative and assisted the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) to conduct NIJ forensic science research and development (R&D) symposium. This R&D symposium aims to discuss, discover, and share new approaches and applications in increasing the impact of forensic sciences.

Furthermore, the surge in the number of rapes, murders, robberies, and homicides is the major factor boosting the necessity for criminological studies. For instance, in 2021, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 31,677 rape cases were reported across India with an average of 86 cases daily and ranked as the fourth most common crime against women. Thus, growing incidences of crime cases led to a pile up in the number of unsolved cases and requires the implementation of novel forensic technologies to resolve the pending cases.

Technological developments in forensic laboratories and infrastructure are widening the growth prospects of the market. Recent advancements, such as automated extraction methodologies, predictive dual quantitation assay, next-generation STR multiplexes, and mini-STR kits further enhance the analysis of degraded and compromised samples thereby improving forensic capabilities. For instance, in August 2021, the Karnataka government announced the plan to upgrade forensic labs to strengthen investigations to pin down criminals. Such upgrades led to the enhancement of existing technologies, and the decreased time and expenditures involved in resolving the case, thereby creating lucrative growth prospects.

However, stringent regulatory constraints are expected to limit the growth of the forensic technology industry in emerging countries. Federal agencies are bound to adhere to Quality Assurance Standards (QAS), including testing standards for the proficiency of forensic laboratories and analysts, involved in conducting DNA analyses. In addition, the lack of skilled professionals and the high cost of advanced forensic techniques are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global market to some extent.

Forensic Technology Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global forensic technology market based on type, services, application, location, and region:

Forensic Technology Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)

Capillary Electrophoresis

Next Generation Sequencing(NGS)

Rapid DNA Analysis

Automated Liquid Handling Technology

Microarrays

Others

Forensic Technology Market - Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

DNA Profiling

Chemical Analysis

Biometric Analysis

Firearms Identification

Others

Forensic Technology Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Pharmacogenetics

Biodefense & Bio surveillance

Judicial/Law Enforcement

Others

Forensic Technology Market - Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Laboratory Forensics Technology

Portable Forensics Technology

Forensic Technology Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Forensic Technology Market

Agilent Technologies

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

NMS Labs

Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH

LGC Forensics

Forensic Pathways

SPEX Forensics

Forensic Fluids Laboratories

Pyramidal Technologies Ltd

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.