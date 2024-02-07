FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE REVEALS 2024 STAR AWARDS

Middle East Scores Big Wins

High Adventure and Smaller Metropolitan Areas See a Surge in Popularity

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG")—the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises—today unveiled its 2024 Star Awards. See the full list of honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

The hotel ratings expanded into new destinations, including Baku, Azerbaijan; Curacao; Iceland; Sardinia, Italy; Kenya; Algarve and Madeira, Portugal; Rwanda; Koh Samui, Thailand; Rabat, Morocco; Makkah, Saudi Arabia; and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The 66th annual list spans more than 2,000 properties worldwide. It features 340 Five-Star, 600 Four-Star and 503 Recommended hotels; 78 Five-Star, 121 Four-Star and 59 Recommended restaurants; 126 Five-Star and 201 Four-Star spas; and seven Four-Star and five Recommended cruise ships. Here are some highlights from the 2024 winners:

Dubai gained five new Five-Star hotels (Address Beach Resort; Armani Hotel Dubai; Atlantis, The Royal; The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai; and The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm), the most of any market. The city totals 12 Five-Star hotels.

gained five new Five-Star hotels (Address Beach Resort; Armani Hotel Dubai; Atlantis, The Royal; The Ritz-Carlton, ; and The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm), the most of any market. The city totals 12 Five-Star hotels. Beyond Dubai, the Middle East saw additional new top-rated winners in Doha (Four Seasons Hotel Doha and Raffles Doha) and Kuwait (Waldorf Astoria Kuwait), making it the region with the most new Five-Star awards.

Montage Hotels & Resorts becomes the world's only all-Five-Star hotel brand after Montage Big Sky in Southwestern Montana earns a Five-Star accolade.

Luxurious adventure travel is on the rise. Rwanda debuts on the list with two Five-Star winners (One&Only Gorilla's Nest and One&Only Nyungwe House), and Kenya makes its first appearance featuring animal-centric experiences at Nairobi's Four-Star Giraffe Manor and Forbes Travel Guide Recommended Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club.

debuts on the list with two Five-Star winners (One&Only Gorilla's Nest and One&Only Nyungwe House), and makes its first appearance featuring animal-centric experiences at Four-Star Giraffe Manor and Forbes Travel Guide Recommended Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club. For the second consecutive year, Macau remains the city with the most Five-Star hotels (22), with the addition of Paiza Lofts at The Parisian Macao.

Three hotels earned their exclusive triple Five-Star status, representing properties that receive top awards for their hotel, restaurant and spa. Salamander Middleburg in Virginia horse country achieved the trifecta with Harrimans Grill and Salamander Spa. Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California, won the Five-Star honors along with its Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Miramar Beach and Caruso's restaurant. The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman captured the Caribbean's first triple Five-Star title with Blue by Eric Ripert restaurant and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Grand Cayman. There are only 15 triple Five-Star winners in the world.

Travel is thriving in smaller metro areas like Nashville (with Forbes Travel Guide Recommended Conrad Nashville and JW Marriott Nashville), Charleston (Forbes Travel Guide Recommended boutique hotel The Charleston Place) and New Orleans (Four-Star properties Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, New Orleans).

(with Forbes Travel Guide Recommended Conrad Nashville and JW Marriott Nashville), (Forbes Travel Guide Recommended boutique hotel The Charleston Place) and (Four-Star properties Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, ). Five-Star restaurants appear for the first time in Grand Cayman (Blue by Eric Ripert) and Tokyo (Nouvelle Epoque). Restaurant ratings also debuted in Dubai (Four-Star winners Armani/Ristorante Dubai and Stay by Yannick Alléno at One&Only The Palm) and Los Cabos (Four-Star Cocina de Autor at Grand Velas Los Cabos).

"Travel was highly anticipated to have a strong year and the new winners on our 2024 list reflect the increased efforts properties are making to deliver elevated guest experiences," said Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. "This year's list demonstrates the evolving focus the discerning traveler has on well-being and the desire for authentic destination-centric itineraries. We congratulate all the 2024 Star Award winners for their significant achievements."

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

