Forbes Travel Guide Appoints Former '50 Best' Executive Tim Brooke-Webb as Chief Commercial Officer

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG") — the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, ocean cruises and their restaurants — today announced the appointment of Tim Brooke-Webb as Chief Commercial Officer.

A seasoned leader with nearly two decades of experience in the international hospitality industry, Brooke-Webb joins FTG following a distinguished tenure as Managing Director of The World's 50 Best. Over the course of 15 years, he led 50 Best from a single restaurant awards list into a globally recognized portfolio that includes The World's 50 Best Bars, The World's 50 Best Hotels, The World's 50 Best Vineyards, 50 Best Discovery and multiple regional editions.

During his time at 50 Best, Brooke-Webb played a pivotal role in shaping the brand and expanding its global footprint. Known for his strategic vision and passion for hospitality, Brooke-Webb has been instrumental in elevating the industry's top talents and trends on an international stage.

"We are proud to welcome Tim Brooke-Webb to our leadership team," said Hermann Elger, CEO of FTG. "Tim brings unmatched expertise in brand building and community engagement, which will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global presence and deliver even greater value to our partners."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Brooke-Webb will lead FTG's global outreach strategy, strengthening its partnerships with luxury hospitality brands and driving innovative initiatives that further enhance its impact on the industry.

"I'm delighted to be joining Forbes Travel Guide at such an exciting time of dynamic growth and opportunity for the organization," said Tim Brooke-Webb. "FTG has long set the benchmark for excellence in luxury hospitality, and I'm honored to contribute to its mission of celebrating and elevating the very best experiences around the world."

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the global authority on genuine Five-Star service, provides world-class professional services to the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury retail, residential and private clubs through bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and custom standards. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States and is today the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, ocean cruise ships and their restaurants. Visit us at ForbesTravelGuide.com.

