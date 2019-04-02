Forbes Names Leadership Advisory Firm ghSMART to 2019 List of America's Best Management Consulting Firms

CHICAGO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ghSMART & Company was named to the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the third consecutive year. In 2019, 216 firms made the list out of a universe of 708,000 firms, according to Forbes.

Dr. Geoff Smart, Chairman and Founder of ghSMART said, "ghSMART exists to help leaders amplify their positive impact on the world. That sounds lofty, but that's why we are here. It is a great honor to have our impact recognized on the Forbes list, alongside top firms in adjacent fields."

ghSMART Partner Sapna Sadarangani Werner said, "I have had the opportunity to work at two other industry-leading firms. What makes ghSMART special is the total focus on helping leaders succeed by hiring, developing, and leading talented teams."

Randy Street, ghSMART's Managing Partner, said, "We believe that great leadership is the ultimate lever for good in the world. Whether you are a CEO of a multinational corporation, the head of a not-for-profit hospital network, or leading a team that invents solar products for impoverished communities, your success is determined by who is on your team more than any other factor. Our clients tell us that our work helps them build confidence in their teams to execute and achieve results."

In addition to consulting, ghSMART is known for publishing some of the top-selling and most-acclaimed books in the field of leadership. The firm published the New York Times bestseller Who: The A Method for Hiring (Smart & Street), which last month surpassed 200,000 copies in print. Random House Senior Editor Anne Speyer said, "This is a tremendous achievement. We're thrilled that Who has connected with so many readers – it is a testament to both the importance of hiring talented teams, and to ghSMART's expertise on the subject."

ghSMART also published The Wall Street Journal bestseller Power Score: Your Formula for Leadership Success (Smart, Street, and Foster), and the New York Times bestseller The CEO Next Door: The 4 Behaviors That Transform Ordinary People into World-Class Leaders (Botelho & Powell).

About ghSMART: ghSMART is a leadership advisory firm, founded in 1995. The firm's mission is to use its expertise in business and human behavior to help CEOs, investors, and boards build valuable organizations. Harvard Business School published two case studies on the firm as a pioneer in its industry. For more information about ghSMART, please visit: www.ghsmart.com.

About the Forbes List of America's Best Management Consulting Firms: According to its website, Forbes' list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms is compiled by surveying 7,500 partners and executives of management consultancies, as well as 1,000 senior executives who worked with such firms over the last four years.

SOURCE ghSMART