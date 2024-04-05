Football Helmet Market to Reach $487.1 million, Globally, by 2032 at 2.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The demand for football helmets is increasing due to rise in participation in football, especially among female and youth players. As more individuals globally are joining football programs and leagues, there is a greater need for protective gear, including helmets, to ensure player safety. This surge in participation is driving the market demand for football helmets, prompting manufacturers to create innovative and advanced models that cater to the growing demographic of players, thereby expanding the football helmet market.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Football Helmet Market by Material (ABS Material and TPU Material), Player Type (Professional Player and Amateur Player), and Sales Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, The global football helmet market was valued at $375.3 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $487.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Strict safety regulations and heightened concerns about head injuries, especially concussions, have driven the demand for advanced football helmets. Compliance with safety standards is crucial, leading manufacturers to innovate and develop helmets with superior protective features. As players, coaches, and governing bodies prioritize player safety, consumers are willing to invest in helmets that offer enhanced protection. This increase in demand for safer equipment drives the growth of the football helmet market, encouraging innovation and competition among manufacturers.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $375.3 Million Market Size In 2032 $487.1 Million CAGR 2.7 % No. Of Pages In Report 300 Segments Covered Material, Player Type, Sales Channel, And Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, And Middle East And Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, And Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest Of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest Of Middle East & Africa Drivers Regulatory Standards And Guidelines Player Safety Concerns Restraints High Costs Opportunities Growing Participation In Football Technological Innovations

The TPU material segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By material, the TPU material segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more the three-fifths of the global football helmet market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) offers lightweight, flexible, and impact-resistant properties, driving its adoption in football helmets. Its ability to provide both protection and comfort enhances player safety and performance. However, the ABS material segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2032. ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) offers lightweight, impact-resistant properties ideal for football helmets, driving market growth due to its ability to enhance player safety without compromising comfort or performance.

The amateur player segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By player type, the amateur player segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global football helmet market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Amateur players seek affordable, comfortable helmets offering adequate protection. They prioritize cost-effectiveness, comfort during prolonged wear, and accessibility, driving demand for entry-level to mid-range helmets in the market. However, the professional player segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2032. Professional players are driven by performance, brand endorsement opportunities, and the pursuit of the best protective gear. They prioritize advanced technologies, customized fits, and endorsements from reputable helmet manufacturers.

The offline segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By sales channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global football helmet market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Offline drivers in the football helmet market include direct sales through sports equipment stores, partnerships with sporting goods retailers, and collaborations with sports teams, enhancing accessibility and visibility to consumers. However, the online segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2032. Online drivers in the football helmet market include convenience, extensive product availability, competitive pricing, customer reviews, and access to specialized and customizable options, enhancing consumer accessibility and choice.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global football helmet market revenue in this region. In North America, key drivers in the football helmet market includes high participation rates in American football, stringent safety regulations, increasing awareness of head injuries, technological advancements, and competitive sports culture. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2032. In Europe, drivers in the football helmet market include increasing awareness of head injury risks, stringent safety regulations, rising participation in American football, growing demand for advanced protective gear, and technological advancements.

Leading Market Players: -

Riddell Sports Group

Schutt Sports

Xenith

VICIS

Rawlings

SG Helmets

Douglas

Adams USA

United Sports Brands

Battle Sports

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global football helmet market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

