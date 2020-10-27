Food Processing Blades Market Size Worth $1.5 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food processing blades market size is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for poultry, meat, confectionery, along with packaged and healthy food products, is expected to augment the demand for food processing blades.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, the circular blade segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2020 to 2027 on account of production process optimization and improved workflow efficiency

The grinding application segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to its extensive use in the food industry

The proteins end-use segment dominated the market in 2019 on account of the rise in demand for fish, poultry, bovine, and pork

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth from 2020 to 2027 owing to heightened demand for protein-rich convenience food, processed meat, and other packaged food products

Major manufacturers such as Marel, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, and JBT Corporation emphasize on the implementation of new technologies, R&D activities, and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage over others and serve various markets.

Read 85 page research report with ToC on "Food Processing Blades Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Straight, Curved, Circular), By Application (Grinding, Cutting/Portioning), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-processing-blades-market

Food processing blades are widely utilized across the food industries, including bakery and confectionery, meat, seafood and poultry, and dairy, for peeling, skinning, slicing, grinding, and other processes. The regulatory associations such as the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are expected to drive the market.

The value chain for food processing equipment has five constituents, namely raw material suppliers, assemblers/manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and end-use industries. Many companies in the food processing equipment market tend to opt for forward & backward integration in value chain management.

Major players including Marel and JBT Corporation focus on standard and quality products and offer automated operational processes. The market is anticipated to witness significant growth opportunities in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Central and South America, where the demand for processed and packaged food has increased with changing consumer preferences and inclination towards fast food and seafood.

Grand View Research has segmented the global food processing blades market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Food Processing Blades Product Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Straight



Single Edge





Double Edge





Serrated



Curved



Single Edge





Serrated



Circular



Flat Edge





Beveled Edge





Scalloped Edge





Toothed





Notched





Semi-circular





Involute

Food Processing Blades Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Grinding



Slicing



Dicing



Skinning



Peeling



Cutting/Portioning

Food Processing Blades End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Proteins



Fish



Poultry



Bovine



Pork



Other Foods



Fruits



Vegetables



Nuts

Food Processing Blades Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Food Processing Blades Market

Minerva Omega Group s.r.l.

Biro Manufacturing Company

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

JBT Corporation

Nemco Food Equipment, LTD.

Marel

BAADER

Bettcher Industries, Inc.

Zigma Machinery & Equipment Solutions

Jarvis India

Hallde

Talsabell S.A.

