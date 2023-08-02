Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market worth $10.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market is estimated at USD 7.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing awareness of foodborne illnesses and their potential impact on consumers' well-being has led to a higher demand for advanced testing methods. The stringent regulatory environment surrounding the food industry has also been instrumental in shaping the market. With food safety being a paramount concern for consumers, regulatory bodies have imposed rigorous standards to ensure the quality and safety of food products. As a result, food manufacturers are under immense pressure to adhere to these regulations, leading them to invest significantly in innovative pathogen testing technologies to maintain compliance.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=211750412

Browse in-depth TOC on "Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market"

185 – Tables

62 – Figures

307 – Pages

Another critical driver in this market is the potential damage to the brand reputation of food manufacturers in the event of foodborne outbreaks. In today's digital age, where information spreads rapidly through various media channels and social networks, a single incident of contaminated food can lead to a severe and immediate impact on a brand's image. To safeguard their reputation and maintain consumer trust, food manufacturers are proactively implementing comprehensive pathogen safety testing protocols. The globalization of the food trade has also played a pivotal role in shaping the market's trajectory. As food products are increasingly traded across international borders, the risk of pathogen contamination escalates due to differing food safety standards and practices. This has further propelled the demand for sophisticated pathogen testing equipment and supplies, as manufacturers must ensure the safety and integrity of their products throughout the complex global supply chain.

The test kits in the by-type segment are estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Test kits are known for their efficiency, simplicity, and rapid results, making them accessible and user-friendly for a wide range of stakeholders, including small and medium-sized food businesses. Moreover, the stringent implementation of food safety regulations and the escalating consumer demand for pathogen-free food products have further propelled the adoption of test kits within the industry. Leveraging advanced technologies, like nucleic acid amplification, these kits enable highly sensitive and specific pathogen detection, ensuring accurate and reliable results, thereby bolstering confidence in food manufacturers and regulatory authorities alike. Ongoing research and development efforts in the field continue to enhance test kit performance, solidifying their pivotal role in streamlining pathogen detection processes.

Fruits & vegetables by food tested segment are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market.

As consumers become more health-conscious and demand safe and contaminant-free food products, regulatory authorities and food manufacturers alike are prioritizing the implementation of rigorous testing measures for fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables have been identified as potential sources of foodborne illnesses due to their susceptibility to contamination from various pathogens. This heightened vulnerability has led to heightened scrutiny and stringent regulations, necessitating the use of cutting-edge pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies. Additionally, the growing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of consuming fresh and unprocessed produce further intensifies the need for reliable testing methods.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=211750412

North America is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR in the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market.

North America's food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market is experiencing significant growth, with a significant CAGR. The region's commitment to stringent food safety regulations enforced by bodies like the FDA and CFIA drives the demand for innovative testing solutions to ensure compliance and protect public health. Additionally, rising consumer awareness of foodborne illnesses has heightened the demand for safer food products, prompting the adoption of advanced pathogen detection technologies. North America's diverse and robust food processing industry, spanning agriculture to distribution, further fuels the market as businesses seek to safeguard domestic and international trade interests. Embracing innovation and automation, North American companies are investing in sophisticated testing equipment to streamline processes and enhance accuracy. The region also has a large number of major players engaged in manufacturing food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies.

Major key players operating in the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Neogen Corporation (US), BIOMÉRIEUX (France), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker (US), and PerkinElmer Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=211750412

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Food Safety Testing Market by Technology (Traditional and Rapid), Target Tested, Food Tested (Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Processed Foods, Fruits & Vegetables, and Cereals & grains) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Food Diagnostics Market by Type (Systems, Test Kits, Consumables), Test Type (Safety & Quality), Site, Food Tested (Meat, Bakery, Dairy, Processed Foods, Cereals & Grains, and Fruits & Vegetables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/food-pathogen-safety-testing-equipment-supplies-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/food-pathogen-safety-testing-equipment-supplies.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets