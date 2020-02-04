Fly Control Chemicals Market to Garner $ 120.9 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 6.1 % CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in waste generation and surge in insects are the prime factors propelling the growth of the global fly control chemicals market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fly Control Chemicals Market for Waste Management by Type (Larvicide and Adulticide), Waste Treatment Method (Mechanical Biological Treatment, Incineration, and Anaerobic Digestion), and Method of Application (Toxic Bait, Dichloros Vaporizer, Outdoor Space Spraying, Larvicide Sprayers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global fly control chemicals industry was estimated at $74.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $120.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in waste generation and rapid increase in insects are the prime factors fueling the growth of the global fly control chemicals market. On the other hand, storage and handling of insecticides curb the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increase in stringent government regulation for waste management is expected to create a plethora of opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6270

Adulticide segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on type, the adulticide segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global fly control chemicals market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The fact that adulticide is one of the most dominant type of insecticide is fueling the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the larvicide segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to increase in incidence of obesity across the globe. Larvicide is one of the important tools to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. In addition, it decreases the spread of mosquito-borne diseases which drives the growth of the segment.

The mechanical biological treatment segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on the waste treatment method, the mechanical biological treatment segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global fly control chemicals market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2026. This is attributed to the factors such as the reduction in the environmental impact of landfilling residual waste and the dry mass of biodegradable municipal waste prior to landfill. Simultaneously, the incineration segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the study period, owing to the benefits offered by incineration such as the production of energy, reduction of pollution, and flexibility of incinerators in any working environment.

Asia-Pacific to lead throughout the study period

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2018, generating more than half of the global fly control chemicals market. In addition, the region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026. Factors such as improvement in infrastructure, increase in waste management reforms, and surge in the urban population in emerging markets are driving the growth in this region. On the other hand, the region across North America is expected to cite the CAGR of 5.5% till 2026.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6270

Frontrunners in the industry-

Aimco Pesticides Ltd

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Syngenta

BASF SE

Bayer AG

FMC Corporation

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Specialty Chemicals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Glufosinate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Potting Compound Market:Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research