FlowForma Recognized as a DPA-Wide Vendor by Independent Research Firm in 'Now Tech: Rapid App Delivery' Report

With Rapid-App-Delivery platforms becoming a vital component when driving digital transformation, most initiatives are mis-managed and can be shelved due to software-delivery barriers. Opening the software strategy to be DPA-wide and using low-code platforms, enables these barriers to be broken.

As digital forward companies combine the benefits of both low-code software and digital process automation products for application development and delivery (AD&D) pros, in 2018 Forrester created the new platform segment known as DPA-wide. Forrester describe this as "Platforms that provide low-code features to deliver digital process applications with strong process-modelling capabilities and the ability create and manage complex, long-running processes."

Low-code and DPA-wide platforms are part of an overall pursuit from AD&D technologies as they look to provide users with the tools necessary to create and build software quicker and easier. As a result, the FlowForma Process Automation tool has been recognized in this report as having the primary functionality segments of a DPA-wide vendor.

The report provides readers with an understanding of each of the forty-one vendors across the landscape by revenue size, functionality, global presence, and vertical market focus. Forrester maintain that rapid-app-delivery platforms are vital to an organizations overall digital transformation project. They recommend that AD&D pros should add a low-code solution and/or a DPA-wide development platform to your software portfolio, as low-code and DPA-wide development platforms can help to continue the growth of software output.

"We are delighted to once again be included in a report conducted by the research experts at Forrester. We believe our positioning in the DPA-wide segment in this most recent report, is a clear illustration of the continued development our product has undergone over the past year, as we continue to realize a digital world for the people by the people," commented Olivia Bushe, Chief Marketing Officer, FlowForma.

FlowForma is known for its no-code business logic only methodology, empowering business users to automate and streamline their internal business processes with little IT skills required.

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365® has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Gold Microsoft Partner, with over 150,000 users across Europe, America and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

For further information or a 30-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com

