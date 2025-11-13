FlowForma Launches FlowAssure: Smarter Vendor Oversight with AI Agents

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowForma, a global leader in AI-powered process automation, today announces the launch of FlowAssure, its latest solution designed to transform vendor risk management. FlowAssure leverages intelligent AI agents to automate vendor assessments, analyze cybersecurity questionnaires, and review pen tests, ISO, and SOC 2 Type II reports, helping organizations make faster, smarter, and fully auditable decisions.

John Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, FlowForma

FlowAssure addresses the challenges organizations face with manual vendor reviews, slow approvals, and error-prone spreadsheets. By automating end-to-end vendor oversight, FlowAssure enables security, compliance, and procurement teams to save time, reduce errors, and strengthen governance across the enterprise.

Smarter Vendor Risk, Faster Decisions

FlowAssure empowers organizations to:

Automate risk assessments : Vendors securely submit questionnaires, reports, and documentation, which AI agents automatically review and score.

: Vendors securely submit questionnaires, reports, and documentation, which AI agents automatically review and score. Classify and analyze submissions : Pen tests, ISO, and SOC 2 Type II reports are evaluated, risks classified, and intelligent recommendations generated.

: Pen tests, ISO, and SOC 2 Type II reports are evaluated, risks classified, and intelligent recommendations generated. Streamline approvals : Vendor management agents suggest approvals or escalate issues to the right stakeholders, accelerating decision-making.

: Vendor management agents suggest approvals or escalate issues to the right stakeholders, accelerating decision-making. Detect errors and trigger workflows : Anomalies are flagged and follow-up actions are automated, keeping processes consistent and on track.

: Anomalies are flagged and follow-up actions are automated, keeping processes consistent and on track. Ensure audit-ready compliance : Every assessment, score, comment, and approval is logged for full transparency.

: Every assessment, score, comment, and approval is logged for full transparency. Scale with confidence: Designed for large enterprises managing complex vendor ecosystems and strict regulatory requirements.

With FlowAssure, vendor risk management that once took weeks can now be completed in minutes, while maintaining full control and oversight.

"Vendor risk management has traditionally been slow, manual, and prone to error. FlowAssure changes that. By combining AI with structured workflows, we give security and compliance teams the power to make smarter, faster, and fully auditable decisions. Organizations can reduce manual effort by up to 90% and get approvals 5X faster, while maintaining complete visibility and control."

— John Murphy, CEO, FlowForma

FlowForma Invites You to a Live Product Showcase Webinar

Date & Time: Wednesday, 19th November | 3 pm GMT / 10 am EDT

FlowForma invites security, compliance, and procurement leaders to join a live product showcase where attendees will:

See FlowAssure AI agents evaluate vendor assessments in real time

Explore automated workflows for approvals and escalations

Ask questions during a live Q&A session

FlowAssure is available immediately. For more information, to watch the video, or to register for the webinar, visit: flowforma.com/flowassure

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of AI-powered Process Automation tools is transforming Digital Process Automation (DPA) with intelligent automation that empowers users to design, deploy, and streamline workflows smarter and faster, all without coding. FlowForma enables organizations to automate complex processes, optimize decision-making, and drive efficiency with ease. FlowForma supports over 300,000 users across Europe, America, and Asia Pacific.

