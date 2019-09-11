Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market Worth $26.0 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market by Type (New-Build & Converted), Hull Type (Single & Double), Propulsion (Self-propelled & Towed), Usage (Shallow water, Deepwater & Ultra-Deepwater), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market is projected to reach USD 26.0 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 19.5 billion in 2019, recording a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The increasing number of offshore exploration & production activities and rise in deep- and ultra-deepwater oil & gas production are factors projected to drive the growth of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, globally.

The converted segment is projected to dominate the floating production storage & offloading market during the forecast period.

Converted FPSOs require lower modification cost and lesser construction time to build, as compared to the new-build FPSOs. This is projected to drive the demand for converted FSPOs in the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market.

The self-propelled segment is projected to account for a major share in the floating production storage & offloading market during the forecast period.

The self-propelled segment is projected to dominate the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, on the basis of propulsion, during the forecast period. Self-propelled FPSOs offer low transportation costs and require less time to transport crude oil and natural gas to consumers. This is projected to drive the growth of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market during the forecast period.

The double hull segment is projected to account for the largest share in the floating production storage & offloading market during the forecast period.

The double hull segment is projected to dominate the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, on the basis of hull type, during the forecast period. Double hull FPSOs offer higher protection from marine pollution and water ingression than the single hull FPSOs. This factor is projected to drive the demand for double hull FPSOs in the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market during the forecast period.

The shallow water segment is projected to dominate the floating production storage & offloading market throughout the forecast period.

The shallow water segment is projected to dominate the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market during the forecast period. FPSOs used in shallow water is required to meet all the regulatory requirements and are cost-efficient, which is projected to drive their demand in the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market.

The Americas is projected to dominate the global floating production storage & offloading market during the forecast period.

Increasing focus on offshore exploration & production activities in deep- and ultra-deepwater is projected to drive the growth of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market in the Americas. High demand for FPSOs in countries, such as Brazil and Mexico, is further projected to drive the growth of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market.

To offer an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the leading players, such as Bumi Armada (Malaysia), Shell (Netherlands), BP (UK), ExxonMobil (US), Petrobras (Brazil), Chevron (US), MODEC (Japan), Teekay (Bermuda), SBM Offshore (Netherlands), and BW Offshore (Norway).

