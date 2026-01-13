Fleet Management Market worth $70.26 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Fleet Management Market is expected to grow from USD 37.71 billion in 2025 to USD 70.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2025 to 2030.

Fleet Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2030

2019–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 37.71 billion

USD 37.71 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 70.26 billion

USD 70.26 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 13.3%

Fleet Management Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is supported by the expanding scale of commercial vehicle operations across logistics, construction, utilities, and field services.

By component, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.3%.

By fleet type, the commercial vehicles segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By powertrain, the internal combustion engine (ICE) segment is expected to dominate the market.

By vertical, the law enforcement & emergency services segment will grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The gradual decline in hardware and connectivity costs is driving the broader adoption of fleet management solutions across global markets. Lower prices for vehicle tracking devices, sensors, and embedded communication modules are making telematics more accessible to fleets of all sizes. As installation and operating costs fall, fleet operators are finding it easier to deploy connected systems across a larger share of their vehicles, including light commercial and small-fleet segments.

Improved affordability has also encouraged broader adoption of connected vehicle technologies that support location tracking, condition monitoring, and maintenance planning. These systems collect data on vehicle status, usage, and operating conditions, helping fleet managers improve visibility and plan maintenance more effectively. As connectivity costs continue to decline, real-time data transmission is becoming more reliable, enabling consistent monitoring across regions. This shift is lowering barriers to fleet digitization and contributing to steady growth in demand for fleet management platforms in both developed and emerging markets.

By vertical, the transportation & logistics segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The transportation and logistics segment represents the largest share of the global Fleet Management Market as fleet operators face growing pressure to manage fuel consumption and delivery efficiency. Rising fuel costs and tighter delivery schedules are prompting logistics providers to invest in systems that support better route planning and vehicle utilization. Fleet management platforms that use real-time location data and historical traffic patterns help operators reduce unnecessary mileage and improve trip planning across long and short-haul routes.

In addition, sustainability goals are becoming more important for logistics operators operating across multiple regions. Fleet management systems support eco-driving practices by providing insights into driving behavior and vehicle performance. These capabilities help reduce fuel consumption and emissions while maintaining service reliability. As transportation networks become more complex and cost sensitivity increases, fleet management solutions are becoming a core operational tool for logistics providers.

By solution, the performance management segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The performance management segment is expected to witness higher growth as fleet operators focus on improving operational discipline across expanding and geographically dispersed fleets. Managing driver behavior, vehicle usage, and service consistency has become more challenging as fleets grow in size and operate across different regulatory environments. Performance management solutions help fleet operators track key operational metrics and identify areas where efficiency and safety can be improved.

These solutions also support flexible operations by allowing fleet managers to adjust performance benchmarks, workflows, and policies as business needs evolve. As fleets expand into new regions and service models, the ability to monitor performance consistently becomes increasingly important. Performance management platforms help organizations maintain operational control while supporting long-term scalability. This adaptability is driving increased adoption of performance-focused fleet management solutions across markets.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to record a higher growth rate in the Fleet Management Market during the forecast period, supported by rapid urbanization, expanding logistics networks, and rising cross-border trade activity. The region is witnessing strong growth in e-commerce, last-mile delivery, and commercial transportation, which is increasing the need for real-time vehicle tracking, route optimization, and fuel management. Governments in densely populated cities are also encouraging the use of digital mobility and traffic management solutions, indirectly driving fleet technology adoption. In addition, cost pressures, regulatory compliance requirements, and the need to improve operational visibility across large and geographically dispersed fleets are pushing transport operators to invest in telematics and data-driven fleet platforms. These factors are creating sustained demand for fleet management solutions across Asia Pacific.

Top Companies in Fleet Management Market:

The Top Companies in Fleet Management Market include Verizon Connect Geotab (Canada), Verizon Connect (US), Bridgestone Group (Japan), Trimble (US), Samsara (US), Wheels (US), Inseego (US), Solera Group (US), Verra Mobility (US), Teletrac Navman (US), Holman (US), Orbcomm (US), Mix Telematics (South Africa), Zebra Technologies (US), Motive (US), Chevin (UK), GPS Insight (US), Michelin (France), ClearpathGPS (US), Fleetcomplete (Canada), Gurtam (Belarus), Automile (US), VIA (Israel), Fleetroot (UAE), Ruptela (Lithuania), Freeway Fleet (UK).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Fleet Management Market.

