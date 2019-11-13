Flat Panel Display Market to Reach $189.60 Bn, Globally, by 2026, at 6.10% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flat Panel Display Market by Technology (OLED, Quantum Dot, LED, LCD, and Others), Application (Smartphone & Tablet, Smart Wearable, Television & Digital Signage, PC & Laptop, Vehicle Display, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Military & Defense, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, competitive market scenario, and market size & estimates. As per the report, the global flat panel display industry was estimated at $116.80 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $189.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during 2019–2026.

Drivers, restraints and opportunities-

High demand for vehicle displays technology in automotive sector, rise in demand for OLED display devices in smartphones & tablets, and increase in adoption of interactive touch-based devices in education sector fuel the growth of the global flat panel display market. On the other hand, high cost of new display technologies and stagnant growth of desktop PCs, notebook, & tablets curb the growth to some extent. However, surge in adoption of flexible flat panel display is expected to pave the way for a number of opportunities in the industry.

The LCD segment to retain its dominance till 2026-

Based on technology, the LCD segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global flat panel display market share in 2018 and is expected to lead the trail during 2019–2026. The fact that several electronic applications such as digital clocks, calculators, and music systems, use LCD display for data visualization has propelled the growth. The QD segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.8% by 2026. This is attributed to the fact that the quantum dots technology is now used to filter light from LEDs or backlit LCDs instead of using it as an actual display.

The retail segment held the largest share in 2018-

Based on industry vertical, the retail segment generated the major share in 2018, holding nearly one-fifth of the global flat panel display market. Rise in demand for interactive kiosk and interactive table in the retail sector has accentuated the growth. Simultaneously, the automotive segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the study period. This is due to increase in demand for vehicle display in the automotive sector.

North America to maintain the lion's share-

Based on geography, North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global flat panel display market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost till 2026. The continuous advancement and new development in touch screen technologies has augmented the demand for interactive display in this region. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% throughout the forecast period. Increase in demand for interactive table, Kiosk, video walls, and touch technology in the region has driven the growth.

Frontrunners in the industry-

NEC Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

G Display Co., Ltd.

AU Optronics Corp.

E ink Holdings Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Crystal Display Systems Ltd

