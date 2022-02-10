Flat Panel Detector Based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Size Worth $5.3 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flat panel detector based x-ray for cone beam computed tomography market size is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030. Technological advancements, coupled with flat panel detector (FPD) technology's significant benefits over charge-coupled devices (CCDs) and image intensification detectors (IIDs), are expected to accelerate the use of FPD-based X-rays for cone beam computed tomography (CBCT).

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

On the basis of application, the orthopedics segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period

The dental application segment emerged as the second-largest segment in 2021. This segment is further sub-segmented into implantology, orthodontics, oral surgery, endodontics, periodontology, and others

Based on the product, the standing x-rays segment held the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021. The lying down x-rays segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increase in the presence of key players in the region

Read 120 page market research report, "Flat Panel Detector Based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

FPD is an efficient technology owing to its low radiation exposure, increased picture accuracy, reduced image artifacts, quick scanning, and the ability to keep data records. The usage of FPD in CBCT has grown significantly from diagnostic imaging to image-guided surgery. The applications include dental, ENT, orthopedics, and others. The integration of CBCT and software for the successful diagnosis and treatment of a number of dental conditions has become possible due to technological improvements. Furthermore, the increased focus on research and development is expected to have a favorable impact on the adoption rate of medical imaging technologies beyond dentistry and ENT applications.

The market is moderately competitive owing to few players capturing a larger market share and a limited number of products in the market. VATECH and Asahi Roentgen are the companies that manufacture the highest variants of CBCT devices. Thus, many market players are taking different initiatives such as acquisition, funding, and product development in order to expand their product portfolio and enhance their manufacturing capacity.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global flat panel detector based x-ray for cone beam computed tomography market based on application, product, end use, and region:

Flat Panel Detector Based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Dental



Implantology





Orthodontics





Oral Surgery





Endodontics





Periodontology





Others



ENT



Orthopaedics





Others

Flat Panel Detector Based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Sitting X-ray



Standing X-ray



Lying down X-ray

Flat Panel Detector Based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centres



Clinics



Others

Flat Panel Detector Based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North Americ



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East and Africa

and

South Africa

List of Key Players of Flat Panel Detector Based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market

Vatech

Danaher

Ray Co. Ltd.

PlanmecaOy

Varex Imaging Corporation

Ceflas.c.

Teledyne DALSA Inc.

MedPhoton

Prexion

i-CAT

Dentsply Sirona

Carestream Health

Owandy Radiology

Asahiroentgen Ind. Co., Ltd.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.