Flash News: OKX DEX API Integrated by Port3 Network, a Leading Decentralized AI Data Network Built for Web3

OKX DEX API Integrated by Port3 Network, a Leading Decentralized AI Data Network Built for Web3

Port3 Network, a leading decentralized AI data network built for Web3, has successfully integrated the OKX DEX API into its platform. This integration allows Port3 Network to provide its users with enhanced liquidity and optimal token swap rates in a private and secure trading environment.

Port3 Network connects to extensive on-chain and off-chain datasets, integrates and computes to establish a globally accessible data layer, empowering the automation of hundreds of Web3 AI applications.

By integrating the OKX DEX API, Port3 Network users now can enjoy seamless trading capabilities, enhanced liquidity and optimal prices on the platform thanks to OKX DEX's X Routing smart routing technology. It ensures that trades are executed across multiple DEXs simultaneously, guaranteeing the best prices, optimal liquidity and zero trading fees.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.





enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.





NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.





Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

