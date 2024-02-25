Flash News: OKX DEX Aggregator Now Supports Metis, a Layer 2 Scaling Solution for Ethereum

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2024 PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 25, 2024.

OKX DEX Aggregator Now Supports Metis, a Layer 2 Scaling Solution for Ethereum

OKX today announced that its DEX aggregator now supports the Metis network. This integration allows users swap tokens and conduct cross-chain transactions on the Metis network through OKX DEX.

By enabling on-chain swaps and cross-chain transactions on Metis Network directly through OKX DEX, user convenience is greatly enhanced. This latest addition also improves liquidity and offerings, as OKX DEX now connects with top DEXs on Metis, such as Hermes Protocol, NetSwap, Tethys, and Wagmi, covering 97% of the network's liquidity.

Metis is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, providing a more efficient and scalable platform for DApps and transactions. Unveiled in March 2023, Metis DAO's hybrid rollup offers a range of benefits, including EVM equivalence, enhanced security, lightning-fast transaction confirmations and optimized capital efficiency. Metis' native token, METIS, can be used for transaction fees, locking (staking) to become a sequencer and fraud challenge incentives.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014295/OKX_Logo_Logo.jpg