SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei will host its "Unfold the Moment" flagship product launch on December 11, 2025, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The event will see the unveiling of groundbreaking products like the next-generation foldable smartphone HUAWEI Mate X7, open-ear TWS earbuds HUAWEI FreeClip 2, HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN, and HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 S.

"Unfold the Moment" refers not just to the opening of foldable devices, but also to the enriching experiences brought by innovative products.

Flagship Foldable Phone to Highlight Huawei's Product Launch in Dubai

Huawei launched its first foldable phone, HUAWEI Mate X in 2019, and in the seven years since has led the way in foldable technology, driving innovations in design, reliability, and user experience. The company held a 70% market share in China's foldable phone market in the first half of 2025, according to an International Data Corporation (IDC) report, ranking first with over ten million devices shipped. HUAWEI Mate X7 features trailblazing dual-fold technology, enhanced reliability, along with mobile photography on par with the very best non-foldable smartphones.

The launch event will also introduce the HUAWEI FreeClip 2 earbuds, which carry on the breathable listening legacy of the HUAWEI FreeClip product line, but with significant enhancements in terms of audio quality, wearing comfort, and versatility. This ensures that all-day listening is clearer and more comfortable. HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN, also set to be released, comes in a cutting-edge design that makes use of premium materials, and supports a whole host of advanced features.

Another highlight of the launch event will be the unveiling of HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 S, the culmination of Huawei's prowess in the tablet industry since 2014, with a new and improved PaperMatte display that's ideal for on-the-go work and study.

Driven by dedication to user experience, Huawei's pursuit of innovation has taken it to the cutting-edge of R&D and yielded a steady stream of transformative breakthroughs. Huawei is looking forward to joining hands with users around the globe to "Unfold the Moment", embracing and shaping the remarkable possibilities of tomorrow's tech-infused world.

