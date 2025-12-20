FITUR 2026: Enhancing Tourism Business Opportunities between Korea and Spain

A Korean delegation has arrived at FITUR 2026 to strengthen partnerships and expand the scope of global cooperation.

MADRID, Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From 21 to 25 January, the International Tourism Fair FITUR, held at IFEMA Madrid, will significantly enhance the tourism business opportunities between Korea and Spain that have been strengthened in recent years. In 2024, 391,785 South Korean tourists visited Spain, spending a total of €1.214 billion. This represents an average of €3,098 per traveller and €405 per day, one of the highest figures in international tourism. Meanwhile, it is estimated that over 55,000 Spaniards visited South Korea by 2025.

According to Turispagna, the main motivations for Korean travellers encompass all elements associated with the Spanish brand, including relaxation, gastronomy, and natural landscapes. This cultural affinity is also reflected in Consumer Insight's survey on Korean satisfaction with overseas travel. This survey explains why Spain was selected as the top overseas destination for Koreans in 2025, and in the survey's history, Spain became the first country to achieve a satisfaction score exceeding 800 points among Koreans.

Air connectivity has been a crucial factor in strengthening these ties and has also played a significant role in establishing Korea as one of the world's most dynamic destinations. Beyond the Seoul-Madrid and Seoul-Barcelona routes operated by Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, and T'way, the recent addition of a direct flight between Seoul and Málaga has expanded travel options and strengthened Korea's position in Andalusia. Moreover, Korea has established itself as one of the most important international markets on the Camino de Santiago, consolidating its strong affinity for culture and leisurely travel.

At FITUR 2026, the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) will officially represent Korea, attracting diverse exhibitors including eTourism Korea DMC, Golden Tour Korea DMC, Holiday Planners, Sally Tour, Curious Korea, Korea DMC FNF, and L-Tour Co., Ltd. This diversified presence reflects Korea's genuine interest in enhancing its international visibility and exploring new tourism cooperation opportunities.

A new edition of FITUR, the International Tourism Fair held at the IFEMA Madrid exhibition centre, which has established itself as one of the benchmarks for the tourism sector with the presence of 156 countries and an attendance of more than 250,000 people, including professionals and visitors.

