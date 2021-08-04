Fisher Investments Receives Belgian "Towards Sustainability" Labels

The Belgian financial sector federation, Febelfin, recognised two Fisher institutional strategies for sustainability and social responsibility

CAMAS, Wash., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments' Institutional US All Cap ESG and Emerging Markets Responsible Equity ex-Fossil Fuels strategies received the "Towards Sustainability" label from Febelfin, the Belgian financial sector federation. The 'Towards Sustainability' label aims to help investors find socially responsible and sustainable investment options by recognising financial products that meet strict environmental, social and governance (ESG) guidelines.

"Responsible investing is a priority for an increasing number of Fisher Investments clients and we continue to expand our sustainable investment offerings to meet client interest," said Justin Arbuckle, Fisher Investments' Senior Executive Vice President of Institutional. He added, "Our unique top-down investment process—emphasising macro decisions at the country and sector level before selecting individual equities—lends itself well to ESG integration since the most prevalent ESG investment considerations are often macro in nature."

Fisher Investments CEO Damian Ornani also commented, "We're honoured to be recognised by Febelfin, which confirms our commitment to develop socially responsible investment strategies that meet our clients' financial goals and sustainability preferences. Fisher Investments is proud to collaborate with institutional clients, consultants and other partners as we continue to develop our ESG capabilities and offerings."

The 'Towards Sustainability' recognition follows other acknowledgements of Fisher Investments' commitment to ESG investment strategies. To learn more about Fisher Investments Institutional Group's approach to ESG investing, please visit: https://institutional.fisherinvestments.com/en-us.

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 30/06/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over £136 billion in assets globally—over £104 billion for private investors, £30 billion for institutional investors and £1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

