Fisher Investments UK Recognised for Excellence in Employee Training and Development

Firm earned the "Training MVP" Award for eighth consecutive year.

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Fisher Investments group of companies, including Fisher Investments UK, earned Training magazine's prestigious 2026 Training MVP Award—the eighth consecutive year Fisher Investments has been recognised for excellence in employee training and development. Training is the leading business publication for employee learning and development (L&D) and their MVP Awards recognise organisations that excel in employee L&D.

"We're honoured to be recognised by Training for our commitment to employee learning and development," said Fisher Investments' Chief Executive Officer Damian Ornani. "The Training MVP Award underscores our dedication to fostering a culture of education, investing in human capital and empowering individuals to grow both personally and professionally."

The Training MVP Awards recognise organisations with the world's most successful employee L&D programmes. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors, including:

Comprehensive formal and informal training initiatives

The breadth and scope of training programmes offered

Robust training infrastructure and delivery methods

Alignment of training programmes with overarching business and unit-specific goals

"Our learning and development programmes are key to helping our employees better serve our clients," added Fisher Investments UK Executive Managing Director Ric Bremer. "We believe our employee training programmes are the foundation of our success, which enable employees to elevate their careers while providing exceptional service to our clients."

About Fisher Investments UK

Fisher Investments UK is the trading name of Fisher Investments Europe Limited and is part of the global group of Fisher companies. Fisher Investments UK is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Number 191609) and is registered in England (Company Number 3850593). Fisher Investments UK's registered office is located at Level 18, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AX. For more information on Fisher Investments UK, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-gb.

About Fisher Investments

Founded in 1979, Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 31/12/2025, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over £287 billion across three principal businesses—Institutional, US Private Client and Private Client International. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for over 32 years until 31/12/2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. He now writes monthly, native language columns in 27 major media organs around the world—including the Daily Telegraph—spanning more countries and more languages in more total reach than any other, non-syndicated columnist of any type ever. Ken appears regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News, BBC, Sky News, BNN Bloomberg and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information about Fisher Investments, visit www.fisherinvestments.com/en-us.

