Fisher Investments Named by DiversityQ as Women in Asset Management USA's Employer of the Year

Award recognises effort to create a more inclusive workplace

CAMAS, Wash., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments—the US-based parent company of Fisher Investments UK—was recognised by DiversityQ as "Employer of the Year" at their third annual Women in Asset Management USA Awards. Bonhill Group PLC's DiversityQ advocates diversity and inclusion in the workplace to create corporate cultures where everyone is heard and respected. In recognising Fisher Investments, DiversityQ noted the firm's goal to, "guide and give opportunities for career development as well as a huge focus on investing in the future of their talents."

"It's an incredible honour to be recognised as Employer of the Year in this year's Women in Asset Management USA Awards," said Damian Ornani, Fisher Investments CEO. "It's a great acknowledgment of our ongoing dedication to promoting a healthy, rewarding workplace culture that supports all our employees and their continued success.

Jill Hitchcock, Senior Executive Vice President of Fisher Investments' Private Client Group added, "We've always believed a diverse, inclusive workforce is one of our most valuable assets. It's what enables us to deliver world-class client service and succeed on our mission to help more clients globally."

The Women in Asset Management USA's Employer of the Year award recognises firms demonstrating a great effort to recruit and retain a diverse workforce. Fourteen independent industry judges examined multiple factors for consideration, including:

Professional training and advancement opportunities

Programmes to increase employees' well-being

Efforts to create a more diverse and inclusive work environment

Fisher Investments' Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Naj Srinivas said, "A longstanding part of our culture is to develop human capital from within by investing in and building breadth and depth in individuals. We'll always work to foster an environment where every employee can feel that they belong and build a rewarding, lifelong career."

Fisher Investments is hiring for a variety of roles globally. Visit FisherCareers.com to learn more about career opportunities.

About Fisher Investments UK and Fisher Investments Europe Limited

Fisher Investments UK is the trading name of Fisher Investments Europe Limited and is part of the global group of Fisher companies. Fisher Investments UK is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Number 191609) and is registered in England (Company Number 3850593). Fisher Investments Europe UK's registered office is located at Level 18, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AX. For more information on Fisher Investments Europe UK, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-gb.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 30/06/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over £136 billion in assets globally—over £104 billion for private investors, £30 billion for institutional investors and £1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1330249/Fisher_Investments_UK_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-gb



SOURCE Fisher Investments UK