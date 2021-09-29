First National Bank of Manchester selects Finastra to upgrade its core

Fusion Phoenix will enable FNBM to enhance efficiencies, streamline processes and delight its customers with data-driven insights

LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced that First National Bank of Manchester (FNBM) has selected Fusion Phoenix as its new core banking solution to best serve its account holders and grow the bank. The decision represents an upgrade from its previous core, also from Finastra.

"A bank's success is dependent on providing superior service to current clients, while attracting a younger generation of account holders who demand an authentic multi-channel experience which can only be delivered with modern banking services," said Jacob Greer, Chief Technology Officer, First National Bank of Manchester. "We believe that with Fusion Phoenix, we will not only have a deeper view into our account holder relationships but will have the insight and agility to best serve those account holders with the financial tools they demand. We selected Finastra's core to carry us beyond that status quo offered by others' cores in the market."

Fusion Phoenix will serve as a differentiator and engine for growth for FNBM. As a modern core built entirely on Microsoft technology, residing in the Microsoft Azure cloud, Fusion Phoenix will enable FNBM to quickly integrate new technologies. Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud open developer platform and FusionStore, will give the bank the ability to add innovative services from third party fintechs, allowing FNBM to take advantage of trends and opportunities quickly and efficiently.

The open core integrates seamlessly with other Finastra solutions already used by the bank, including Fusion Digital Banking, Fusion LaserPro, Fusion CreditQuest and others. Because of this, it provides a 360-degree view of the customer, including account holder exposure, contact history, loan balances, account alerts and more, so that FNBM can serve its customers with bespoke service and custom-tailored products.

"It was an honor to be selected by First National Bank of Manchester when it looked to upgrade its core, in order to better serve its evolving customer base and grow into the future," said Chris Zingo, SVP and GM of Americas Field Operations, Finastra. "Over the past several years, Finastra has made bold moves to ensure that financial institutions can future-proof their technology investments, while being able to overcome industry challenges and take advantage of opportunities presented by today's fast changing market."

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers.

