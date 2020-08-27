First Business Worldwide Magazine GCC Excellence Awards 2020 Announced

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) this month announced the winners of its first-ever GCC Business Excellence Awards 2020.

An Award which puts a great emphasis on creativity and innovation, it was contested by nominees across a range of sectors – both profit and non-profit. These included healthcare, real estate and finance in particular. Start-up Tech businesses and New Energy businesses also made their presence felt.

And there was no shortage of candidates, with the inaugural award year attracting more than 70 nominees. This was very impressive considering the global shutdown at the end of March in the UK and even earlier in other parts of Europe.

BWM spokesman Robert Weinberg said: "The judging panel especially enjoyed looking through many of the nominee papers for this Award. It was its innovative nature, I believe, that many of the panel found fascinating.

"We are, of course, delighted that the Award has got off to such a great start by attracting a number of entrants across various fields. Long may it continue, and congratulations to all our winners this year."

As well as celebrating innovation and creativity in those nominated, this Award was also aimed at individuals who had the ability to inspire work colleagues. This meant ensuring there was excellent staff engagement and a company culture that employees enjoyed and contributed to. This culture had also to extend externally in terms of social responsibility for the communities in which the company found itself.

Sustainability was another plus point for candidates. Other qualities the judging panel were on the lookout for included an ability to risk manage and to showcase a range of business and technical skills.

BWM's Weinberg added: "It wasn't an easy year for business, thanks to the worldwide chaos for business and the pandemic provoked. We hope these Awards go some way to brightening up which has been a very tough year for companies."

Read more about the winners of the GCC Business Excellence Awards – https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/gcc-business-excellence-awards-winners-2020/

