FirmTech named one of '20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2022' by Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA health tech company FirmTech has been named by Business Worldwide Magazine in its annual '20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch' Awards.

The '20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch' list is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Whether it's healthcare, banking, industry, construction, energy, or more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those included have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

The Montana-based company, led by Elliot Justin MD, impressed judges with its ground-breaking work in the field of Erectile Dysfunction (ED).

According to the International Journal of Impotence Research, the worldwide prevalence of ED is predicted to reach more than 320 million men by 2025. By the age of 50, almost half of men report ED, and that figure increases by 10% every decade thereafter.

FirmTech is on a mission to change things for the better. The company specialises in helping men maintain their sexual wellness or to regain control in the event of ED through wearable devices. They began with a uniquely designed ring, which helps men maintain strong but safe erections. Following the success of the Performance Ring, Firmtech went on to develop the very latest in health technology and in July 2022 the Tech Ring was launched.

The world's first ever tracker for erectile health, the device is a breakthrough in health tech. It's a uniquely comfortable erection ring embedded with smart sensor technology which counts the number of nocturnal erections – a key indicator of vascular and sexual health – as well as the duration of erections and firmness. The FTR's sensors pair up with an easy-to-use phone app, whereby men can track these important metrics overnight or during sexual activity.

Dr. Justin describes the Tech Ring as "An EKG and stress test for every man's favourite and most sensitive organ." Explaining how the ring can encourage men to take control of their sexual wellness, he said, "When see numbers changing, we are motivated to take action. We know how well we sleep, how many steps we take. But we don't know much about sexual wellness, particularly ED. This device can motivate men to look after their health, drink less, exercise more, eat better, and make more love."

To find out more about the full range of FirmTech products and the technology and people behind them, visit https://myfirmtech.com/

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide website: https://bwmonline.com/2022/11/29/firmtech-putting-an-end-to-ed/

To see the full list of '20 Most Innovative Companies to watch, 2022' awards Visit: https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-awards-2022/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com

W: http://www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine