Fire Truck Market to Reach $9.90 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global fire truck market is driven by factors such as the growth in stringent fire safety regulations, the electrification of fire trucks, and the rise in the replacement of aging fire truck fleets.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fire Truck Market by Type (Aerial, Pumper, Rescue, Tanker, and Others), Application (Residential & Commercial, Industry & Airport, Military, and Others), and Propulsion Type (ICE, and Electric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global fire truck industry generated $6.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $9.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032.

A fire truck is a vehicle that is specifically constructed and equipped to respond to emergencies such as fires, hazardous material events, medical emergencies, and extrication scenarios. They are an essential component of fire departments and emergency response services, helping to protect lives and property during fire and disaster conditions. Fire trucks are designed to carry essential firefighting supplies such as ladders, hoses, water pumps, and other equipment essential for fire extinguishing.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global fire truck market is driven by factors such as stringent fire safety regulations, electrification of fire trucks, and the rise in replacement of aging fire truck fleets. However, regulatory compliance and safety standards, and high initial investment hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, the surge in the integration of advanced safety features, and technological advancements are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the fire truck market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $6.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $9.9 billion CAGR 5.0 % No. of Pages in Report 267 Segments Covered Type, Application, Propulsion Type, and Region. Drivers Stringent fire safety regulations. Electrification of fire trucks. Rise in replacement of aging fire truck fleets Opportunities Surge in the integration of advanced safety features Technological advancements Restraints Regulatory compliance and safety standards High initial investment

COVID-19 Scenario

The fire truck industry was severely impacted during the pandemic due to the slowdown in construction activities, infrastructure projects, and industrial operations, affecting the demand for fire trucks.

However, as economies recovered post-pandemic, there was gradual reopening of businesses and industries and increased demand for firefighting and rescue services. This led to a rise in orders for fire trucks from municipal governments, industrial facilities, and other organizations, which resulted in market growth.

The pumper segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the pumper segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global fire truck market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as fire departments adopt electric pumper trucks to focus on sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint. However, the tanker segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in the demand for tanker fire trucks to support firefighting efforts by providing a substantial amount of water to extinguish the flames or support other firefighting apparatus.

The residential and commercial segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on the application, the residential and commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global fire truck market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a surge in the manufacturers provide a wide range of residential fire trucks such as tanker firetrucks, and others to meet the specific needs of firefighting operations. However, the military segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a rise in the number of contracts between the manufacturers and the defense sector to design, build and supply firefighting vehicles to meet these specific military requirements.

The ICE segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on propulsion type, the ICE segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than four fifths of the global fire truck market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as it is a traditional choice for many fire departments and organizations due to their reliability, power, and established infrastructure for fuel availability and maintenance. However, the electric segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a surge in the trend toward electric fire trucks in the firefighting industry as an environment-friendly alternative to traditional ICE fire trucks.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the fire truck market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as the manufacturers in the region aim to create partnerships and other strategies for the development of new and innovative fire truck solutions. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a rise in the demand for customized fire trucks that cater to the specific requirements of the oil & gas, and military sector.

Leading Market Players: -

Oshkosh Corporation

MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Rosenbauer International AG

Alexis Fire Equipment Company

Scania

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

NAFFCO

REV Group

Magirus

Albert Ziegler GmbH HL Mando Corp.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global fire truck market. These players have adopted various strategies such as product development, expansion, agreement, contract, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

