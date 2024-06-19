Finishing Chemicals for Coated Fabrics Market to Hit USD 20,992.2 Million by 2034, Driven by Protective Clothing Demand

The global finishing chemicals for coated fabrics market is projected to reach USD 20,992.2 Million by 2034, fueled by a significant rise in demand for protective clothing across various industries. These chemicals enhance the functionality of coated fabrics, like adding flame retardancy, anti-static properties, and moisture-wicking capabilities, ensuring worker safety in hazardous environments. However, the report also delve into potential challenges that might hinder this growth trajectory, read more!

NEWARK, Del., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights, Inc., the global finishing chemical for coated fabrics market value is forecast to increase from USD 12,379.3 million in 2024 to USD 20,992.2 million by 2034. Over the assessment period, global demand for finishing chemicals for coated fabrics is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The silicone softener segment is expected to dominate the global finishing chemical for coated fabrics market through 2034. It will likely hold a volume share of 21.9% by 2024. On the other hand, the enzymatic bio-polishing agent segment is set to thrive at a steady CAGR of 8.2% through 2034.

The finishing chemical for coated fabrics market is witnessing a steady growth rate. It is driven by diverse industrial applications. A few key end-use areas include apparel, automotive interiors, medical textiles, military and defense textiles, sports textiles, home furnishings, and others.

Demand for coated fabrics in protective clothing applications is on the rise as several industries are realizing the need for such clothing and gear at workplaces. Several chemicals like anti-static, flame retardant, and wicking agents impart unique characteristics to the coated fabrics. These features are set to help safeguard the workers working in risky and difficult environments.

China's supportive government policies and incentives further play a pivotal role in fostering the growth of the finishing chemical for the coated fabrics industry. Government measures like subsidies on research and development, as well as investment incentives for infrastructure development, surge the competitiveness of manufacturers in China.

The global finishing chemical for coated fabrics market is projected to thrive at 5.4% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. By product type, the silicone softeners segment is expected to total a value of USD 3,578.9 million by 2034.

by 2034. By fabric type, the synthetic segment is expected to attain a value of USD 14,889.2 million by 2034.

by 2034. China is expected to account for a significant share of about 7.2% in 2034.

is expected to account for a significant share of about in 2034. India's industry is anticipated to reach USD 2,470.2 million by 2034.

industry is anticipated to reach by 2034. South Korea is projected to attain a value of USD 1,307.2 million by 2034.

"The global finishing chemical for coated fabrics market is poised to witness healthy growth due to strict environmental regulations and expanding industries. New policies of government bodies are encouraging more manufacturers to produce finishing chemicals. Simultaneously, increasing end-use industries will help the demand to surge." - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key finishing chemicals for coated fabric manufacturers are focusing on launching cutting-edge products to cater to the specific needs of several industries. A few leading players aim to set up innovative production facilities in emerging countries to tap into niche areas and surge sales. With a growing focus on reducing carbon footprint, companies are coming up with sustainable products to create an eco-friendly business environment.

In April 2024 , Devan Chemicals, a Belgium -based innovative textile solutions provider, introduced Devan Stain Release, a new textile finishing technology. The release can help wash off both oil- and water-based stains with a high focus on sustainability. The release efficiently prevents stains like oils, tea, mid, ketchup, and grass from entering deep into the fibers. The product is specifically made for those who require the dual benefits of wicking and stain-release properties.

About the Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

