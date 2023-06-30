Fineqia Closes First Tranche of Private Placement; Announces 2023 AGM Votes

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA), the digital asset and fintech investment business, announces the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement ("Offering"). The results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM" or "Meeting") held on June 28, 2023, were disclosed.

The Company issued 58,527,500 units (the "Units") to raise gross proceeds of $585,275 in the first tranche of the private placement and payment of finder's fees worth $9,469.25, for a cumulative issuance of $594,744.25 worth of units.

At the AGM, a total of 874,406,102 common shares, which represents 67.52% of the Companies issued shares, were present, marking a 21.5% increase compared to the 55.57% votes cast in the 2022 AGM. Amongst those who voted, between 97.99% and 99.94% voted in favour the resolutions.

"We're grateful to the remarkable number of shareholders who've endorsed us," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of Fineqia. "Their support is invaluable for us to execute on our plans."

Election of Directors 2023

The number of Directors of the Company has been fixed at three (3) for the year. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against Withheld/Abstain For Against Withheld/Abstain 860,838,136 13,567,966 0 98.45 % 1.55 % 0.00 %

All three (3) nominees listed in the information circular for the Meeting were elected as Directors of the Company. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Nominee Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast

For Against Withheld/Abstain For Against Withheld/Abstain Bundeep Singh Rangar 861,586,38 3,781,306 0 99.56 % 0.44 % 0.00 % Martin Graham 852,866,08 12,501,60 0 98.56 % 1.44 % 0.00 % Brij Chadda 862,755,28 2,612,400 0 99.70 % 0.30 % 0.00 %

Appointment of Auditors 2023

Baker Tilly WM LLP was appointed auditor of the Company for the ensuring year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against Withheld/Abstain For Against Withheld/Abstain 873,881,247 524,855 0 99.94 % 0.06 % 0.00 %

Approval of Rolling Stock Option Plan 2023

The resolution to ratify, confirm and approve the Company's 20% Rolling Stock Option Plan was approved. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against Withheld/Abstain For Against Withheld/Abstain 847,941,820 17,425,869 0 97.99 % 2.01 % 0.00 %

After the formal end to the AGM, the Board was available to answer questions.

Private Placement

The first tranche is part of the private placement announced on Apr. 28 for the issuance of up to 100,000,000 units.

Each Unit consists of one common share of Fineqia (a "Common Share") priced at C$0.01 per share and one warrant (a "Warrant") exercisable at C$0.05 to purchase one Common Share for a period of three years from the closing of the Offering.

The Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date, provided that closing price trades at or above $0.10 per share for any 20 consecutive trading day period at any time after four months and one day after the issuance of the warrant. Warrant holders will be notified by the issue of a press release by the Company announcing such acceleration. In such a situation, the expiry date shall be deemed to be the 20th day following the date of issuance of the press release.

Fineqia intends to use the proceeds from the private placement for working capital purposes.

"We're embracing growth opportunities emanating from the rapid interaction of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain with financial services and capital markets," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of Fineqia.

All references to dollars ($) above are to Canadian dollars (C$).

The issuance of certain of the Units to directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Offering will each be considered a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company will rely upon exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, with respect to the issuance of the Units to the directors and officers.

These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"). Accordingly, these securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person or person in the United States (as such terms are defined in regulations under the 1933 Act), absent an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. It also provides a platform to support and manage the issuance of debt securities in the UK. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, AI, and fintech.

