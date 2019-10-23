Fineqia Announces Votes at its 2019 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2019 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM" or "Meeting") held on October 10, 2019. A total of 384,616,107 common shares representing 51% of the issued shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

"The Company is pleased to announce the achievement of proxies for more than 51% with 99% of all voting in favour of all resolutions," said Company CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar.

Election of Directors 2019

The number of Directors of the Company has been fixed at four (4) for the year. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against Withheld/Abstain For Against Withheld/Abstain 384,561,107 55,000 0% 99.99% 0.01% 0%

All four (4) nominees listed in the information circular for the Meeting were elected as Directors of the Company. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Nominee Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast

For Against Withheld /

Abstain For Against Withheld /

Abstain Bundeep Singh Rangar 384,561,107 0 55,000 99.99% 0% 0.01% Stephen John McCann 384,561,107 0 55,000 99.99% 0% 0.01% Martin Graham 384,561,107 0 55,000 99.99% 0% 0.01% Brij Chadda 384,561,107 0 55,000 99.99% 0% 0.01%

Appointment of Auditors 2019

McGovern Hurley LLP was appointed auditor of the Company for the ensuring year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against Withheld/Abstain For Against Withheld/Abstain 384,561,107 0 55,000 99.99% 0% 0.01%

Approval of Rolling Stock Option Plan 2019

The resolution to ratify, confirm and approve the Company's 20% Rolling Stock Option Plan was approved. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against Withheld/

Abstain For Against Withheld/

Abstain 384,561,107 55,000 0 99.99% 0.01% 0%

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia International is a listed entity in the Canada (CSE: FNQ), US (OTC: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia International outlines the Company's corporate governance, culture, processes and relations by which the Company and its subsidiaries are controlled, directed and governed. Fineqia International oversees and ensures the overall success, planning and growth of the Company and all of its subsidiaries. It recently announced the incorporation of blockchain technologies to achieve these objectives. For more information visit: https://investors.fineqia.com/news.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

For All Enquiries: Megan Punter, Marketing Associate, megan.punter@Fineqia.com, Tel: +44 7956834977

