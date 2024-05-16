Fincons is twice winner at the NAB Product of the Year Awards 2024, with solutions realized in partnership with leading broadcasters NBCUniversal and Mediaset

The two awards confirm Fincons' ability to implement innovative solutions for the future of television on an international scale

MILAN, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fincons is very proud to announce that it has won two awards, in partnership with NBCUniversal and Mediaset, at the 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards, celebrated on April 16th during the NAB Show in Las Vegas. This official awards programme recognizes the most significant and promising new solutions presented by exhibitors at the NAB Show, the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment produced by the National Association of Broadcasters.

“Fincons is twice winner at the NAB Show 2024”

Fincons was selected by a qualified international panel of Media industry experts who recognized the added value and the high degree of innovation of our solutions.

The first award in the Streaming category was assigned to Fincons and NBCUniversal for the development of the new NextGen TV broadcast application based on the ATSC 3.0 standard and the Run3TV framework. This over-the-air product, which was officially unveiled live on Monday, April 15th during the NAB Show, delivers a personalised and interactive viewing experience on NBC - and Telemundo - owned stations NextGen TV broadcasts in four major US markets. It introduces new digital features to increase viewer engagement and optionality, and enable new monetisation opportunities, while enhancing security controls and access to public service notifications.

A second award in the AI category went to Fincons for the ADVisor project, developed in partnership with Mediaset. This ground-breaking solution harnesses the full potential of AI video technologies to improve operational efficiency, content discovery, content monetization and viewer experience, addressing three specific key use cases:

1) automatic identification of frame-accurate suitable points within videos for inserting advertising breaks;

2) automatic understanding of content, topics and mood within video frames to match with advertisements with suitable content, enabling contextual advertising;

3) automatic generation of metadata associated to videos to properly identify, describe and categorize content.

Luca Poloni, Group Chief Technology Officer at Mediaset, comments: "I am delighted that ADVisor has been recognized as a project of excellence in such a prestigious environment, as it applies the potential of AI to a very concrete use case in the advertising area, bringing clear benefits to our operational efficiency and representing an important enabler for the new workflows we're implementing. The current focus of the solution to automate the identification of the best cue points to insert advertising breaks is just the beginning, as ADVisor has been designed to be highly extensible and our partner Fincons provides all the flexibility we need to evolve."

Francesco Moretti, Deputy CEO and CEO International of Fincons Group, commented: "We are honoured to have won two awards for these projects of primary importance. This is our third year winning the NAB Product of the Year Award, following the successes of 2021, with the launch of the first NextGen TV Broadcast App for TelevisaUnivision, and 2023, when we won for the Dynamic Ad Insertion solution created in collaboration with Mediaset. Winning for the third time, and even twice, is a source of great pride and satisfaction for us, as it demonstrates the value we bring to our customers, based on our solid experience and distinctive skills in designing and developing outstanding solutions for the future of television, first in Europe and now, for several years, in the United States. Winning for both a project in the US and for one in Europe is further proof of our ability to innovate on an international scale in all the markets where we operate".

