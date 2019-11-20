Finastra Launches Hack to the Future

Eli Rosner, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Finastra said, "This is a momentous occasion for our FusionFabric.cloud platform for open innovation and our growing API set. We truly believe that the future of finance is open and now we're able to embody that in what we hope will be our largest fintech hackathon yet. With developers hacking around the clock, around the world, using APIs connected to our core systems, we're sparking innovation and paving the way for some potentially amazing apps to be created. This is the future of finance!"

Between now and December 5, 2019, teams of up to five people are invited to register to build apps, integrating at least one Finastra API, across the following areas:

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Capital Markets

Payments

With the chance to scoop a trip to Atlanta* to compete for the ultimate title at the FusionONE USA DevCon in February 2020, judges will be looking for the standout apps, critiqued on technology innovation, prototype execution and potential business value. They will also have an eye on the extent to which the app makes a positive impact on communities, with a bonus prize for the app which best embodies 'banking for a better future'.

In the true spirit of open, Hack to the Future is delivered alongside Finastra's global technology partner, Microsoft.

The City Hacks include a range of local host partners, spanning countries such as the US, Tunisia, Morocco, France, India and the Philippines, with more to be announced. Finastra customer, Texas Capital Bank will host in America. ING, and partner Cognizant, will host in The Netherlands.

Register here for #HacktotheFuture: https://fintech.devpost.com/

The winning teams will be announced on December 12 online at https://fintech.devpost.com/.

About Finastra

Finastra unlocks the potential of people and businesses in finance, creating a platform for open innovation. Formed in 2017 by the combination of Misys and D+H, we provide the broadest portfolio of financial services software in the world today—spanning retail banking, transaction banking, lending, and treasury and capital markets. Our solutions enable customers to deploy mission critical technology on premises or in the cloud. Our scale and geographical reach means that we can serve customers effectively, regardless of their size or geographic location—from global financial institutions, to community banks and credit unions. Through our open, secure and reliable solutions, customers are empowered to accelerate growth, optimize cost, mitigate risk and continually evolve to meet the changing needs of their customers. 90 of the world's top 100 banks use Finastra technology.

