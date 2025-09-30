Finastra Showcases Nexus Integration Solution to Transform Trade and Supply Chain Finance at Sibos 2025

Integration layer accelerates interoperability of Finastra's Trade Innovation working capital finance solution, for enhanced workflows and technical architecture agility – driving innovation in the sector

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, is showcasing its Trade Innovation Nexus integration layer at Sibos 2025. Designed to streamline and accelerate the adoption of its Trade Innovation software, it simplifies interoperability between bank systems and the broader fintech ecosystem for trade and supply chain workflow automation, easy and scalable integration management, and enhanced data and business visibility – empowering banks to innovate faster.

The modern, cloud-ready solution delivers a unified set of REST APIs, integration tools, and services that enable seamless connectivity with Finastra's Trade Innovation software and other third-party platforms and solutions, including core banking applications. It reduces time to market for new services and supports banks' integration needs across four distinct capabilities:

Maintain: Static data management – automates static or reference data maintenance, ingesting additional information needed to run the bank's trade solution, e.g. system tailoring information

Static data management – automates static or reference data maintenance, ingesting additional information needed to run the bank's trade solution, e.g. system tailoring information Transact: Lifecycle management – automates workflow processing so users can act on transactions in their Trade Innovation software

Lifecycle management – automates workflow processing so users can act on transactions in their Trade Innovation software Build: Onboarding – simplifies onboarding by ingesting data from any upstream system, to create new transactions

Onboarding – simplifies onboarding by ingesting data from any upstream system, to create new transactions Connect: Pre-defined adapters – integration adapters connect to other platforms in the trade ecosystem

Rob Downs, VP, Product Management, Lending at Finastra said, "This offering highlights our commitment to modernizing trade finance, supporting digital trade, and enabling secure and scalable integration. We're proud of the scalability and resilience benefits it brings and are excited to empower banks to innovate, reduce integration complexity and costs, as well as enhancing agility and accelerating migration from legacy systems."

To find out more click here to explore the company's trade finance solutions.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 8,000+ customers - including 45 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 130 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments, Universal Banking, and Treasury & Capital Markets, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

