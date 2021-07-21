Finastra appoints new payments head to drive growth

Oren is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur, with a broad range of experience in senior management positions in both large and small organizations, and in driving organizations through change, challenges and business growth. He has spent the past six years with Amdocs, leading the NFV (Network Function Virtualization) product portfolio and business activities. In this role, he grew the new domain from incubation phase into a stable business, with a growing number of global customers.

He also recently led the business activities and solution sales for Amdocs Technology, the core Amdocs product line, focusing on digital evolution for communications service providers and their journey to the cloud. Prior to this, Oren was Chief Executive Officer at Mishor 3D, Chief Executive Officer at Mobix Wireless Solutions, VP and Head of Optical Networking and CESR Line of Business at ECI Telecom, and Founder and Chief Technology Officer at FlexLight Networks.

Oren will report to Eli Rosner, Chief Product and Technology Officer. Eli said, "Payments is an exciting growth area for Finastra and we are confident that Oren will help drive the evolution of our business so that we can reach our full potential and provide our customers with the highest levels of quality service and innovation. His leadership and deep technology experience lends itself well to our vision around helping our customers to achieve digital transformation and embracing the cloud."

Oren said, "I'm excited to bring my experience in modernization, digitalization and cloudification from the telecoms sector to the world of fintech. Finastra is a leader in this space and I have been impressed by the company's clear mission to become the number one open platform for innovation in financial services, through FusionFabric.cloud, and its strategy around orchestrating the global software ecosystem for providers and consumers in this sector. The opportunity to accelerate the transition of our customers to the cloud, to enable an open ecosystem for innovation and partner integration for payments, represents huge growth potential."

For further information please contact:

Caroline Duff

Global Head of PR

T +44 (0)7917 613586

E caroline.duff@finastra.com

finastra.com

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

Corporate headquarters

4 Kingdom Street

Paddington

London W2 6BD

United Kingdom

T: +44 20 3320 5000

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967510/Finastra_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578512/Finastra_Oren_Marmur.jpg

SOURCE Finastra