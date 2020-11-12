Financial Calendar
Financial calendar for Navamedic ASA
Navamedic ASA
12 Nov, 2020, 09:57 GMT
FINANCIAL YEAR 2020
18.02.2021 - Quarterly Presentation - Q4
30.04.2021 - Annual Report
FINANCIAL YEAR 2021
11.05.2021 - Quarterly Presentation - Q1
03.06.2021 - Annual General Meeting
13.08.2021 - Half-yearly Report/Q2
04.11.2021 - Quarterly Presentation - Q3
