Financial Calendar

Navamedic ASA

12 Nov, 2020, 09:57 GMT

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

18.02.2021 - Quarterly Presentation - Q4

30.04.2021 - Annual Report

FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

11.05.2021 - Quarterly Presentation - Q1

03.06.2021 - Annual General Meeting

13.08.2021 - Half-yearly Report/Q2

04.11.2021 - Quarterly Presentation - Q3

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

