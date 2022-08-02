Fiber Cement Board Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 27 Billion in 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America and Europe are expected to be front runners in the sales of fiber cement boards. Key players accounting for the highest fiber cement board market share include James Hardie Industries PLC, Etex Group NV, Cembrit, Mahaphant Fibre Cement Co., Ltd., Elementia, S.A.B de C.V., Everest Industries, Saint-Gobain, Hume Cemboard Industries, Nichiha Corporation, and Soben board Everest among others

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fiber cement board market is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity with a steady CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecast years 2022-2032. It is anticipated that the market value could go up from US$ 10 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 27 Bn by 2032.

Fiber cement boards are constructed of plant extract cellulose, cement, and sand. Cement plays an important role in the formation of fiber cement boards as it fits as an extremely hard material that makes it a quite affordable alternative for the real estate business.

Fiber cement boards are widely used for covering the exteriors of the buildings in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. The construction sector is the prominent end-user of the fiber cement board market. With the rising need for residential buildings, the fiber cement board market is also anticipated to showcase phenomenal growth over the forecast period.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10369

Key Takeaways

The rising population in the cities and the increased number of migrations from rural to urban areas have led to rapid urbanization. A significant rise in construction projects has been seen over the past few years and is estimated to rise in the future, resulting in increased sales of fiber cement boards in the global market.

Rising inclination towards creating planned cities and better living conditions are driving sales of fiber cement board more in all the countries simultaneously.

The government is rapidly taking initiatives across the lower and middle-income countries in order to provide affordable housing to large sections of society. These opportunities are expected to create massive demand for fiber cement boards during the forecast years.

All the major higher-income regions carry out renovation activities that are expected to further boost the sales of fiber cement boards in these regions. The contribution of developed regions in the construction sector is predicted to boost sales in the fiber cement board market.

The construction industry has maximum contribution to the sales of fiber cement board market since it is used for applications such as flooring, siding, and roofing, among others. Growth in the construction industry is expected to drive the sales of fiber cement boards extensively in the future.

Increasing demand for new housing and refurbishment of old constructions is drastically increasing demand for fiber cement board in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

James Hardie Industries PLC, Etex Group NV, Cembrit, Mahaphant Fibre Cement Co., Ltd., Elementia, S.A.B de C.V., Everest Industries, Saint-Gobain, Hume Cemboard Industries, Nichiha Corporation, Soben board Everest are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Key market players are expected to expand the portfolio of the company and augment its fiber cement board market share in the coming days. Some major companies in the industry are making technological advancements to get an edge over the market.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-10369

More Insights into the Fiber Cement Board Market

North America and Europe are expected to lead the global fiber cement board market. Countries including the U.K, North America, Germany, and Spain among others are expected to be prominent countries in the fiber cement board market owing to high construction spending in these countries.

The surge in the global construction activities in commercial and residential areas is expected to contribute to the growth of the fiber cement board market in North America.

There is an aesthetic advantage attached to fiber cement board as it resembles wood planks or wood shingles which makes the demand for fiber cement board in the architecture sector also. Moreover, the sales of fiber cement boards are more eco-friendly options for residential applications.

Regions such as the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and countries like MEA are witnessing a surge in construction activities amidst growing urbanization is expected to drive the demand for fiber cement board in the global market.

Developing countries like India, China, and Indonesia are foreseeing rapid population growth which is yet another factor driving sales of fiber cement boards and better housing conditions, which is expected to drive the construction industry in the Asia Pacific region.

North America and European regions are predicted to hold a prominent share in the global fiber cement board market. New opportunities for the fiber cement board market are predicted to be generated from the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions.

Request for Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-10369

Key Segments

By Raw Material:

Portland cement

Silica

By Application:

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Request a Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-10369

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

4. Global Fiber Cement Board Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Sq. mts.) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Sq. mts.) Projections, 2022-2032

5. Global Fiber Cement Board Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Thickness

TOC continued..!

About the Chemicals & Materials Division at Future Market Insights

The chemicals & materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Have a Look at Chemicals & Materials Domain Related Research Reports:

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market Size - The glass fiber reinforced plastic market is growing continuously and is predicted to increase at a moderate CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2032.

Fiber Cement Market Growth - Fiber cement is one of the most commonly used and highly essential composite materials, and with its superior physical properties such as high strength and durability, it also finds applications in the production of façade and roofing products.

Fiber Optic Cables Market Share - Fiber optic cables are composed of plastic and glass inner core which is surrounded by a cladding and is encased in an outside jacket.

Cement Boards Market Trends - The cement board market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Rising trends aimed at improving one's appearance provide a potential for the cement board market and demand for cement board, along with the sales of cement board to flourish in the future.

Recycled Concrete Aggregates Market Sales - The global recycled concrete aggregates market size is projected to be valued at US$ 8,775.81 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 16,785.4 Mn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fiber-cement-board-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights