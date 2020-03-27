Fibank Donates 1,000 COVID-19 Test Kits

The total number of COVID-19 test kits will be distributed among four health care facilities and laboratories: the FiHealth and Neoclinic medical centers, and the Bodimed and Ramus laboratories. The donation covers both the cost of purchasing the kits and of conducting the tests in home or clinical settings.

The CEO of Fibank Mr. Nikola Bakalov commented that the bank's management monitors closely the development of the epidemiological situation and is prepared to extend the donation if necessary.

"As a socially responsible institution, Fibank is sensitive to the challenges that have arisen for Bulgarian people and businesses at this difficult time for all of us. Every day we are considering various options aimed at implementing the necessary measures to alleviate the financial stress of our customers and to ensure the safety of them and our employees. With the donation of these tests, we hope to help even more Bulgarians to be diagnosed and receive timely and successful treatment," added Mr. Bakalov.

Fibank was the first bank in Bulgaria to provide deferred loan payments for its customers, as well as a number of other financial benefits. In addition, the bank offers the full range of digital banking services, ensuring continuity of business processes, as well as maximum protection for employees and customers in its banking offices.

