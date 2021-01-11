FIA Smart Driving Challenge to Hong Kong

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During January to February this year Hong Kong Automobile Association will run its own FIA Smart Driving Challenge. The competition will be launched in cooperation with the automotive community in Hong Kong to engage, inspire, and encourage everyday motorist to drive safer and more climate efficient.

The "FIA HKAA Smart Driving Challenge Hong Kong 2021" will be presented by CHALLENGER Auto Services and will connect all parts of the automotive and mobility community - including racing stars, car clubs, and everyday drivers - in a join mission to make driving safe, sustainable, fun and accessible to everyone.

This is the first competition ever in smart driving in Hong Kong. The challenge invites all car drivers with a valid driving license, and all types of cars (electric, hybrid or fuel) can be used during the competition.

"We're excited to run this engaging concept and innovative competition in Hong Kong. The entertaining app challenge makes participants aware of their driving habits in a fun way and promotes the greater purpose of safe and sustainable mobility in the community. We look forward to executing a successful event and working with FIA to promote the innovative platform." - Says Dr. Ringo Lee, President, Hong Kong Automobile Association

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge is an initiative by FIA in conjunction with Greater Than, which provides the underlying AI technology Enerfy and the FIA Smart Driving Challenge app that measure participants ability to drive smartly. Enerfy uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to evaluate driving patterns in real-time during the heats and instantly identifies the level of safely, sustainably and smartly driving per each participant.

"Running a regionally based initiative like this in Hong Kong is very exciting. Hong Kong is a new market for us, and the challenge can contribute to a tremendous impact on the matter of decreasing CO2 emission and increased road safety. We're thrilled to make it happen." - Says Johan Forseke, Head of Southeast Asia, Greater Than

About FIA Smart Driving Challenge

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge (SDC) is a worldwide initiative that rewards smart, safe and eco-friendly driving. The challenge was created by the FIA to encourage and challenge everyday motorists to adopt smarter, cleaner and safer driving behaviour.Equipped with a smartphone app connected to a digital platform, regular motorists can compete to become the world's smartest driver by using their own car.

About Greater Than and Enerfy

Greater Than is an AI and Insurtech company, providing predictive risk insights on claims frequency and cost - helping global insurance carriers with better pricing of premiums, smart customer retention and targeted customer acquisition. Based on the company's AI technology, Greater Than provides a product portfolio including Enerfy Risk Portfolio Tracker, Enerfy Loyalty and Enerfy Insurance Products, as well as additional services and apps for dynamic pricing, car sharing, fleets, leasing and driver gamification. Greater Than partners with large insurance enterprises such as Zurich, MSIG, and TRYG. Greater Than is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Learn more at greaterthan.eu

About Hong Kong Automobile Association (HKAA)

The Hong Kong Automobile Association is the most recognized and longest established automobile organization formed in Hong Kong and has been in existence since 1918. Affiliated with more than 150 overseas motoring organizations around the world HKAA offers reciprocal services to members.

HKAA is a member of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and the Hong Kong Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China. As the ASN (National Sporting Authority) in Hong Kong, HKAA's involvement in motorsport began in the 1950s and is the sole Association to issue race competition licenses to members. In addition to this formal role, the Association has been actively involved in the promotion of sporting events, to assist Hong Kong competitors to participate international events in other countries.

As an internationally recognized not-for-profit organization, the HKAA upholds the objectives of serving and protecting our members, serving the community, promoting road safety and motorsports development, and supporting environmental protection. Visit us at www.hkaa.com.hk

About the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA)

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation of the world's leading mobility organisations.

Founded in 1904, with headquarters in Paris and Geneva, the FIA is a non-profit organisation. It brings together 240 Member Organisations from 144 countries on five continents. Its Member Clubs represent over 80 million road users and their families.

The FIA promotes safe, sustainable and accessible mobility for all road users around the world. Further details can be found at www.fia.com



