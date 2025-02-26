Fertilizers Market worth $281.56 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The fertilizers market is estimated at USD 230.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 281.56 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The fertilizers market is driven by increasing global food demand, declining arable land, degrading soil quality, and increase in adoption of biofertilizers. Government policies and subsidies in Favor of the use of fertilizers, especially in India, China, and the US, also contribute towards market growth. Also, developments in precision agriculture, controlled-release fertilizers, and biofertilizers are enhancing nutrient efficiency and sustainability. Increased awareness of soil health management and environmental issues is also influencing the market, and thus more eco-friendly and high-efficiency fertilizers are being adopted.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fertilizers Market"

150 – Tables

80 – Figures

310 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=114997228

The secondary macronutrients segment holds the significant market share in the chemical fertilizers segment.

Secondary macronutrients hold a significant market share under the chemical fertilizers category because they play a vital role in enhancing soil fertility and plant growth. Calcium (Ca), magnesium (Mg), and sulfur (S) are some of the essential nutrients that play vital roles in plant growth, including enzyme activation, the production of chlorophyll, as well as the uptake of nutrients. As the intensification of farming continues to deplete these nutrients in the soil, the demand for secondary macronutrient fertilizers has greatly increased. Key players like ICL offers Nova Calcium, which is a water-soluble fertilizer that delivers readily available calcium nitrate, Nutrien offers EzyFlow Nano Magnesium which correct or prevent magnesium deficiencies across various crops, and K+S Aktiengesellschaft offers soluCN which enhances calcium intake in crops.

The fertigation segment holds significant market share in mode of application segment in fertilizers market during the forecasted period.

Fertigation holds significant market share in the mode of application segment of the fertilizers market, owing to its effectiveness in directly providing nutrients to plant roots. This application, which combines fertilizer use with irrigation systems, delivers precise amounts of nutrients, limiting wastage and increasing uptake. Fertigation using drip and sprinkler irrigation is practiced on a large scale in areas that experience water shortages because it conserves water and fertilizers and maximizes crop yield. The increasing use of precision agriculture and high-value crops, including vegetables, fruits, and greenhouse production, has increased the demand for fertigation.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=114997228

Based on region, North America holds significant share in the fertilizers market.

North America holds significant market share in the global fertilizers market because of large-scale commercial agriculture, advanced agri-tech, and extensive application of fertilizers. The US and Canada are the major players, with intensive production of wheat, corn, and soybeans, which require continuous nutrient delivery. The area is serviced by advanced fertilizer distribution systems, precision farming techniques, and strong government support for agricultural productivity. The increasing adoption of controlled-release fertilizers, biofertilizers, and fertigation systems has further solidified North America's market dominance. Innovation in soil health management and sustainability programs is also driving demand for high-efficiency fertilizers and micronutrient-dosed formulations. With yield maximization and nutrient utilization in focus, North America continues to be a leader in the global fertilizers market.

The report profiles key players such as ICL (Israel), Yara (Norway), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Nutrien (Canada), Mosaic (US), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (US) , Grupa Azoty (Poland), SQM S.A. (Chile), OCP (Morocco), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), Koch IP Holdings, LLC (US), Haifa Negev technologies LTD (Israel), EuroChem Group (Switzerland), and Lallemand Inc (Canada).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=114997228

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Controlled-release Fertilizers Market by Type (Slow Release, Coated and Encapsulated, Nitrogen Stabilizers), End Use (Agricultural and Non-Agricultural), Mode of Application (Foliar, Fertigation, Soil) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Biofertilizers Market by Type (Nitrogen-Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizing & Mobilizing, Potassium Solubilizing & Mobilizing), Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Form, Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/fertilizers-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/fertilizers.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg