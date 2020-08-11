Ferroalloys Market Size Worth $69.0 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ferroalloys market size is projected to reach USD 69.0 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The increasing production of steel in the Asia Pacific, on account of rising construction activities in the region, is a significant factor influencing the global market growth. Ferromanganese, ferro silicomanganese, ferrochrome, and ferrosilicon are the principal ferroalloys that are commonly used in the industry as principal inputs for steel manufacturing.

Among these products, ferro silicomanganese is expected to register the fastest growth over the coming years owing to its extensive consumption as a desulfurizing and deoxidizing agent in carbon steel manufacturing. Ferrochrome is added to Stainless Steel (SS) to impart corrosion resistant properties and give the aesthetic appearance. Therefore, the product is expected to register a healthy growth, in terms of volume demand, as the SS industry is likely to register a strong growth from 2021 following the global pandemic in 2020. Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2019.

There is a huge market in China owing to significant steel production in the country. In fact, according to World Steel, China manufactured more than 50% of the global crude steel in 2019. As a result, China constituted more than 50% of the product demand, in terms of volume, in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominant position over the coming years. On the other hand, ferroalloy demand is predicted to witness a sharp decline in 2020, especially in North America and Europe, as the manufacturing activities and industrial production were severely affected in the first half of 2020 owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Asia Pacific is also expected to witness a considerable decline in its GDP owing to the pandemic. However, relatively quick recovery of industrial production in China is expected to soften the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic for ferroalloy suppliers in the Asia Pacific, as China is likely to display a positive manufacturing outlook in the second half of 2020. The major ferroalloys producing countries include China, India, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Norway, and Russia. These countries have abundant availability of chromite and manganese ores, which are the primary raw materials required for product manufacturing.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ferroalloys market on the basis of product, application, and region:

List of Key Players of Ferroalloys Market

Jindal Group

Shanghai Shenjia Ferroalloys Co. Ltd

Glencore

Samancore Chrome

Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited.

Tata Steel Limited - Ferro Alloys & Minerals Division

S.C. Feral S.R.L

China Minmetals

Arcelor Mittal

SAIL

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.