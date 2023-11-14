Ferro Silicon Market worth $12.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Ferro Silicon Market by Type (Atomized Ferrosilicon, Milled ferrosilicon), Application (Deoxidizer, Inoculants), End-use Industry (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Magnesium), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, MEA, SA) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% from USD 10.9 billion in 2023.

The ferrosilicon market is mainly driven by the robust demand for steel in the automotive, construction, and manufacturing industries. Moreover, it is also driven by a growing focus on renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions.

"Cast iron segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Ferrosilicon serves as a key alloying element in the manufacturing of cast iron, aiding in the control of the carbon content and influencing the microstructure and properties of the final product. Cast iron, known for its excellent casting properties, strength, and wear resistance, finds extensive utilization in various industrial sectors such as automotive, construction, and manufacturing. Its versatility enables its use in the production of engine blocks, machinery components, pipes, and other heavy-duty applications that demand robust and durable materials.

"Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for ferrosilicon during the forecast period, in terms of value."

The markets of Asia Pacific are registering high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. With a burgeoning automotive industry, expanding construction sector, and increasing investments in various manufacturing processes, the need for ferrosilicon has soared to meet the escalating demand for high-quality steel and other alloy products. Furthermore, the region's burgeoning technological advancements and the emphasis on energy-efficient materials have amplified the importance of ferrosilicon, given its role in enhancing the properties of steel and other alloys. The Asia Pacific market's inclination toward sustainable and durable materials, coupled with the region's economic growth and evolving consumer preferences, is further propelling the demand for ferrosilicon across diverse industries.

Market Players

Agreement and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the ferrosilicon market. The key global players in the ferrosilicon market include Elkem (Norway), RFA International (Switzerland), DMS Powders (South Africa), Ferroglobe (UK), Eurasian Resources Group (Luxembourg), Feng Erda Group (China), Finnfjord AS (Norway), Mechel PAO (Russia), Om Holdings Ltd (Singapore), Maithan Alloys Ltd (India) and others.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg