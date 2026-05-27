GUANGZHOU, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As stable electricity access remains a challenge across many parts of Africa, reliable public lighting continues to play an important role in improving safety, supporting education, and enhancing daily life within local communities.

Recently, Felicitysolar completed a solar lighting initiative at Yobe State University in Nigeria, where the company installed solar-powered street lights to improve nighttime visibility and create a more reliable lighting environment across sections of the campus.

Felicitysolar Supports Safer and More Sustainable Campus Lighting at Yobe State University in Nigeria

The project was carried out by Felicitysolar's Nigeria team as part of the company's ongoing efforts to expand practical renewable energy applications in local communities. By utilizing clean solar energy, the lighting system helps reduce reliance on traditional electricity sources while providing a more energy-efficient and sustainable solution for public infrastructure.

Responding to Real Energy Needs in Africa

Across many African countries, electricity shortages and unstable power supply continue to affect schools, businesses, and public facilities. In some areas, insufficient outdoor lighting can also impact mobility and safety after dark, particularly in educational and community environments.

As one of Africa's largest and fastest-growing energy markets, Nigeria has seen increasing demand for decentralized solar solutions that can operate more independently from grid limitations. Solar lighting systems are becoming a practical option for improving public infrastructure while lowering long-term operating costs.

For Felicitysolar, projects like the initiative at Yobe State University are not simply about providing products, but about delivering solutions that match local energy realities. Over the years, the company has expanded across African markets with localized solar energy storage systems, residential ESS solutions, commercial energy products, and solar lighting applications designed for everyday use.

Supporting Communities Through Practical Renewable Energy Solutions

Educational institutions play an important role in community development, and stable infrastructure is essential for creating a better learning environment. Through the installation of solar-powered street lights, the project improves visibility and accessibility within the campus while promoting cleaner energy adoption.

Guided by its vision to "make life full of hope, make the world better," Felicitysolar continues developing reliable and locally adaptable energy solutions that support safer and more sustainable communities across Africa.

Contact:

Felicitysolar Marketing Department

pr@felicitysolar.com

+86-18620102298

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