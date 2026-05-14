Felicitysolar Deepens European Market Presence Through Authorized Partnerships in the Netherlands and Spain

GUANGZHOU, China, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Felicitysolar, a global provider of solar energy storage solutions, has successfully completed authorized partnership signing ceremonies with partners from the Netherlands and Spain at its headquarters. These two partnerships mark a further step in Felicitysolar's expansion and long-term development in the European renewable energy market.

Felicitysolar Completes Authorized Partnership Signing Ceremony Felicitysolar Partner Visits the Company’s Manufacturing Facility During Headquarters Tour

As Europe continues to accelerate its energy transition, demand for solar energy storage solutions is growing among residential, commercial, and industrial users. Rising electricity costs, increasing renewable energy adoption, and stronger awareness of energy independence are driving the need for reliable and efficient energy storage systems.

Against this backdrop, Felicitysolar is steadily advancing its European strategy through localized channels, diversified product solutions, and stronger brand development. The partnerships in the Netherlands and Spain reflect the company's commitment to building closer connections with local markets and responding more effectively to the needs of European customers.

In the Netherlands, the authorized partnership will further enhance Felicitysolar's channel presence in Western Europe and support broader regional development. In Spain, the cooperation highlights Felicitysolar's growing recognition in the residential energy storage market, especially for practical low-voltage home energy storage solutions.

Felicitysolar offers a comprehensive product portfolio covering hybrid inverters, off-grid inverters, low-voltage and high-voltage lithium batteries, residential all-in-one systems, and commercial and industrial energy storage solutions. This diversified range enables the company to support multiple application scenarios, including residential self-consumption, backup power, off-grid energy supply, and commercial energy optimization.

Beyond product supply, Felicitysolar continues to strengthen localized service capabilities through cooperation with regional partners, improving market response, technical support, product delivery, and after-sales service.

The completion of the two authorized partnerships demonstrates Felicitysolar's steady progress in deepening its European market presence. Looking ahead, Felicitysolar will continue to advance product innovation, expand localized cooperation, and strengthen its brand influence across Europe.

Guided by its vision to "Make life full of hope, make the world better" , Felicitysolar remains committed to providing reliable, efficient, and sustainable solar energy storage solutions for global customers.

Contact:

Felicitysolar Marketing Department

pr@felicitysolar.com

+86-18620102298

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