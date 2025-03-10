Fayafi Investment Holding leadership attends CrimsonElevate launch in Dubai

Support of AI accelerator programme highlights Fayafi's interest in AI-driven investment strategies

DUBAI, UAE, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fayafi Investment Holding, the first UAE firm made available through a bankable certificate issued under the SIX Swiss Exchange framework, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and featured on Bloomberg, attended the launch of AI accelerator CrimsonElevate on February 25th 2025.

Fayafi Investment Holding at the CrimsonElevate Launch

The CrimsonElevate accelerator event was organised by The Crimson Founders, the founders' network for MIT and Harvard Communities, along with the Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre and AGCC, to support innovative AI startups across the GCC. The Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre is one of the world's leading free zones and trade hub, hosting over 25,000 companies. AGCC is a Dubai-based firm specialising in driving transformative growth through the strategic application of cutting-edge technologies, particularly in AI and deep tech.

As the only publicly-listed company present at the event, Fayafi Investment Holding showcased its backing for the potential of AI as a revenue generator, engaging actively with AI startups and institutional investors. The firm reinforced its leadership in strategic commodities and AI-driven investment strategies.

Fayafi is a strong believer in AI applications for financial modelling, market intelligence and commodities trading. In its recently announced investment expansion, Fayafi has allocated 14% of a USD 1.2 billion portfolio to investments aimed at enhancing market prediction models, automated trading, and AI-powered hedge funds.

"As the only publicly listed company at CrimsonElevate, Fayafi continues to shape the future of AI-driven investment and strategic commodities. We believe that AI will redefine commodity trading and institutional investment strategies. Fayafi is leading this transformation with its behavioural finance algorithms and advanced analytics. Fayafi's presence at CrimsonElevate shows how we are actively investing in the future of AI-driven financial markets," said Dr Patrick Pilati, Executive President, Fayafi Investment Holding Limited.

Fayafi Investment SPV has already blazed a trail for financial innovation by commoditizing and securitizing isotope copper, one of the world's rarest and most expensive commodities, with controlled distribution of a niche global supply. The metal has crucial applications in medicine, aerospace and quantum computing.

Fayafi Investment SPV has issued Euroclear security certificates registered on the SIX Swiss Exchange with a current valuation of USD 3.6B, backed by isotope copper reserves physically present in its Dubai vaults at Ferrari Logistics DMCC. Of these, USD 1.44B worth were made available for trading to sophisticated investors at USD 100 per certificate on February 14th 2025.

The securities offer up to 15% yields per annum, enabled through a proprietary income-generating behavioural finance algorithm developed by Dr Pilati. In a world first, Fayafi's Euroclear securities can also be swapped for digital assets including USDC, USDT and bitcoin using a unique proprietary bridge. By market close on the first day of trading, Fayafi Investment SPV had already executed trades worth USD 600 million for its Euroclear certificates.

"Fayafi Investment is on a mission to drive financial innovation while investing in sustainability and scientific discovery. We have already notched up world firsts with the success of our Euroclear copper isotope certificates, offering yields generated through behavioural finance algorithms. We continue to hold conviction in the ability of scientific breakthroughs in AI and quantum computing to revolutionize the field of finance, and will continue investing in promising opportunities in the field," Dr Pilati added.

Fayafi Investment Holding Limited is a global leader in strategic commodity investments, with a presence on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Vienna Stock Exchange. The company specializes in advanced financial markets, digital assets, and sustainable investments, shaping the future of global finance through innovation and ESG-driven strategies. The firm is currently the highest-value UAE publicly listed company on foreign stock exchanges. It also ranks #4 GCC-wide, reinforcing Dubai and the UAE's credibility as a global financial hub.

