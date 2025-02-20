Fayafi Investment Holding appoints Ferrari Logistics DMCC as official custodian of its high-value strategic isotope copper reserves

Ensures secure storage, handling, and global logistics of extremely rare metal with invaluable scientific applications

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fayafi Investment Holding, the first UAE firm made available through a bankable certificate issued under the SIX Swiss Exchange framework, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and featured on Bloomberg, has appointed Ferrari Logistics DMCC as the official custodian of its isotope copper reserves that have an opening valuation of USD 3.6B.

Fayafi Investment has launched Euroclear security certificates registered on the SIX Swiss Exchange backed by these reserves physically present in its Dubai vaults at Ferrari Logistics DMCC. On February 14th 2025, USD 1.44B worth of these certificates were made available for trading only to sophisticated investors at USD 100 per certificate.

By market close at 4 pm European time on February 14th 2025 — the first trading day — Fayafi Investment Holding had successfully executed trades worth USD 600 million for its Euroclear isotope copper certificates.

The appointment of Ferrari Logistics DMCC as official custodian enhances Fayafi Investment Holding's security, traceability, and regulatory compliance in managing its securitized isotope copper reserves. An official custodian is a necessary regulatory step for listed securitized assets, giving stakeholders confidence that the underlying asset exists and is owned by the listing company.

"This appointment is a major step in securing our isotope copper reserves with a globally trusted logistics partner. Ferrari Logistics DMCC's expertise ensures that our core physical asset is protected to the highest standards, inspiring market confidence through third-party custody and further strengthening Fayafi's leadership in strategic commodity investments. It also boosts Dubai's position as a global hub for strategic commodities and high-value investments while supporting our mission of optimizing the value chain for our rare strategically important asset," said Dr. Patrick Pilati, Executive President of Fayafi Investment Holding.

Isotope copper is one of the world's rarest and most expensive commodities, with controlled distribution of a niche global supply. More valuable per gramme than gold, and of incredible strategic importance, the metal has crucial applications in medicine, aerospace and quantum computing.

Ferrari Logistics DMCC is a premier logistics and warehousing provider specializing in precious and rare materials. The firm is recognized for strict adherence to international trade regulations and standards. With extensive experience in rare commodity custody and support, Ferrari Logistics relies on state of the art security protocols to ensure the safety and sanctity of Fayafi's isotope copper reserves.

Fayafi Investment Holding is an Emirati-founded Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The first UAE firm to be registered on the SIX Swiss Exchange and listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, Fayafi Investment Holding is currently the highest-value UAE publicly-listed company on foreign stock exchanges. It also ranks #4 GCC-wide, reinforcing Dubai and the UAE's credibility as a global financial hub.

