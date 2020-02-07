Fatty Amines Market Worth $4.0 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Fatty Amines Market by Type (Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary), End Use (Agrochemicals, Oilfield Chemicals, Chemical Processing, Water Treatment), Function (Emulsifiers, Floatation Agents, Dispersants, Chemical Intermediates), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Fatty Amines Market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2019 to USD 4.0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2024. The growing demand for agrochemicals in the agriculture industry is driving the growth of the fatty amines market. The growing GDP in the Asia Pacific region due to increasing industrial activities is another key factor that is driving the growth of the fatty amines market across the globe.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=724

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fatty Amines Market"

176 – Market Data Tables

38 – Figures

178 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/amines-market-724.html

The primary fatty amines segment is projected to lead the fatty amines market in terms of both value and volume from 2019 to 2024.

Based on type, the primary fatty amines segment accounted for the largest share of the fatty amines market in 2018. The primary fatty amines segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. Primary fatty amines can be employed in a multitude of applications, such as floatation agents, anticaking agents, corrosion inhibitors, and others, in the fatty amines industry. The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the simpler manufacturing process of primary amines, which requires a lower number of additives in comparison to the other fatty amines (type) segments.

The agrochemicals end use segment is projected to lead the fatty amines market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the agrochemicals segment led the fatty amines market in 2018 in terms of both value and volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the global demand for nutritious and high-quality food. Furthermore, the surge in global population, as well as the limited availability of arable land, are propelling the demand for the agrochemicals end use segment of the fatty amines market.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=724

The emulsifiers function segment is projected to lead the fatty amines market in terms of both value and volume from 2019 to 2024.

Based on function, the emulsifiers segment accounted for the largest share of the fatty amines market in 2018. The emulsifiers segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly attributed to the extensive use of fatty amines as emulsifiers in various end uses such as agrochemicals, chemical processing, personal care, and household.

The fatty amines market in South America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period.

The fatty amines market in South America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of both value and volume from 2019 to 2024. Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Uruguay are the key countries contributing to the increased demand for waste-water treatment plants and, thus, fatty amines in this region. Factors such as rising agribusiness in the South America region have increased the demand for fatty amines in this region.

Kao Corporation (Japan), Nouryon (Netherlands), Arkema S.A. (France), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Solvay SA (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Volant-Chem Corp. (China), Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), India Glycols Limited (India), Indo Amines Limited (India), Procter & Gamble Co (US), ERCA SPA (Italy), Qida Chemical Co., Limited (China), Wuhan Obayer Science Co, Ltd. (China), and Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH (Germany) are some of the leading players operating in the fatty amines market. These players have adopted the strategies of expansions, acquisitions, divestments, collaborations, and joint ventures to enhance their position in the Fatty Amines Market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=724

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports :Fatty Amides Market

by Type (Erucamide, Behenamide, Oleamide, Others), Product Form (Bead and Powder), Function (Anti-block, Slip Agent, Release Agents), End-use industry (Film processing, Rubber, Ink, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market by Type (Soya Methyl Ester, Rapeseed Methyl Ester, Palm Oil Methyl Ester), Application (Fuels, Lubricants, Coatings, Food & Agriculture, Metal Working Fluids), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/amines-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/amines.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets