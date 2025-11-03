FASHIONPHILE Announces Martha Stewart as its 2025 Holiday Brand Ambassador

The ultra-luxury re-commerce platform taps entrepreneur, author and media personality as the face of its 2025 Holiday campaign alongside a curated collection of her favorite pre-loved accessories

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FASHIONPHILE, the leading re-commerce platform for pre-owned, ultra-luxury accessories, is proud to announce Martha Stewart as its 2025 holiday brand ambassador. The entrepreneur, author and media personality stars in FASHIONPHILE's latest holiday brand campaign and has curated an exclusive collection of her favorite accessories to shop this holiday season, now available at FASHIONPHILE.com .

FASHIONPHILE x Martha Stewart (Credit: Claire Leahy, courtesy of FASHIONPHILE)

Styled by Paolo Nieddu and photographed by Claire Leahy at FASHIONPHILE's New York City Flagship, the campaign captures Martha's iconic and polished style while celebrating the timelessness of luxury resale accessories, featuring FASHIONPHILE's collection of ultra-luxury handbags and accessories throughout. Martha, as someone who understands the value of high quality pieces, was drawn to FASHIONPHILE as a way to appreciate the circularity of buying and selling ultra-luxury accessories.

"Shopping on FASHIONPHILE feels a bit like discovering a secret archive — elegant, storied, and beautifully organized. Each item tells you something about the world it came from. One can shop with confidence knowing everything is so carefully authenticated," shares Martha Stewart.

Martha Stewart is featured in both a photo campaign and a 15-second video, where she showcases FASHIONPHILE's curated, one-of-a-kind collection of ultra-luxury handbags and accessories from brands like Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and Goyard. In the video, Martha highlights FASHIONPHILE's circular marketplace through the ease and accessibility for both buying and selling high-end bags and accessories, as well as the company's strong commitment to sustainability. As a longtime enthusiast for secondhand treasures, Martha's genuine appreciation for pre-owned shopping made this collaboration a natural fit. She brings her signature polish, mastery of elevated living, and timeless style to the partnership, perfectly embodying the spirit of authenticity and accessible luxury.

Martha recently attended the FASHIONPHILE x Assouline book launch event in New York, carrying her iconic Birkin, the same one featured in The Book of Iconic Bags . Martha's bag will be on display at FASHIONPHILE's NYC Flagship through December.

"As the face of our 2025 Holiday brand ambassadorship and the ultimate authority on quality and timeless taste, Martha Stewart is uniquely positioned to speak on the enduring value of luxury resale," said Sophia Tsao, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer of FASHIONPHILE. "Martha is the quintessential face of the Holiday, so who better to partner with this holiday season."

Martha's distinct and timeless style is captured throughout the collection. From exquisite handbags to striking accessories, every piece reflects her impeccable style and appreciation to circular fashion. To shop Martha's favorites, visit FASHIONPHILE.com .

This is FASHIONPHILE's third ambassadorship, following campaigns with Emma Roberts and most recently Nicole Richie.

ABOUT FASHIONPHILE

Founded in 1999, FASHIONPHILE was the very first ultra-luxury re-commerce brand of its kind. More than 25 years later, the company has become the country's largest resale platform for buying and selling ultra-luxury, pre-owned accessories including Chanel, Hermès, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Excelling in digital and omnichannel experiences as well as luxury in-person services, FASHIONPHILE is recognized for its never-ending inventory of the most coveted handbags and accessories, a direct buyout model and best-in-class authentication. Through proprietary, leading-edge technologies and the forging of strategic partnerships, FASHIONPHILE continues to accelerate the luxury lifecycle to a velocity unparalleled to anywhere else in the world. In 2019, FASHIONPHILE became the exclusive re-commerce partner of Neiman Marcus. FASHIONPHILE has flagships in New York City, Los Angeles and San Diego, CA, and retail locations across the country in Scottsdale, AZ, Newport Beach, CA, Irvine, CA, San Francisco, CA, Austin, TX and Philadelphia, PA. In October 2025, FASHIONPHILE acquired Luxe Collective, marking their entry into the UK luxury resale market. For more information on FASHIONPHILE please visit: FASHIONPHILE.com and on Instagram @Fashionphile.

