FASHIONPHILE Acquires Luxe Collective, Marking Entry into the UK Luxury Resale Market

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FASHIONPHILE , the largest resale brand for buying and selling ultra-luxury, preowned accessories, today announced the acquisition of the intellectual property, customer database, and social media channels of Luxe Collective, a former UK-based luxury resale marketplace. Luxe Collective was founded in 2018 by brothers Ben and Joe Gallagher, who will be joining FASHIONPHILE in this move that marks the official launch of FASHIONPHILE UK.

FASHIONPHILE UK will launch today, first as LuxeCollectiveFashion.com , marking the debut of FASHIONPHILE's dedicated UK platform for buying and selling ultra-luxury, preowned accessories.

This is the company's first major step into the UK and European markets and aligns with the FASHIONPHILE vision to become the world's most sought-after brand for buying and selling ultra-luxury accessories. Luxe Collective has been known for its distinctive voice, loyal community, and rapid growth. However, they began to experience serious trouble and ultimately closed down after being unable to recover following operational and financial pressures from a high value theft last year.

"This acquisition allows us to combine Luxe Collective's cultural relevance and strong community with FASHIONPHILE's scale, technology, and authentication expertise," said Ben Hemminger, Co-Founder and CEO of FASHIONPHILE. "The UK has a rich history of luxury resale, but no one is doing it our way at real scale. Together with Ben and Joe Gallagher, we intend to change that."

Luxe Collective's founders will join FASHIONPHILE to lead FASHIONPHILE UK, with Luxe Collective's existing social media channels evolving into "FASHIONPHILE Collective" and operations building toward the opening of a London flagship authentication center and store. FASHIONPHILE will bring its extensive catalog of ultra-luxury accessories to UK customers, and for the first time, will begin buying directly from UK customers who are eager to get paid upfront for their luxury accessories.

"Luxe Collective has always been about more than resale. Ben and Joe have built a real community that connects with luxury in a fresh and authentic way," said Sarah Davis, Founder and President of FASHIONPHILE. "The hardships they faced last year were heartbreaking not only for Joe and Ben, but also their entire community. We could not be more thrilled to help bring a breath of life back into the essence of what Ben & Joe Gallagher started. This is about preserving their voice and giving it the resources to thrive on an international stage."

Since its founding in 2018, Luxe Collective has grown into one of the UK's most influential resale voices, building a loyal community of millions of followers across social platforms and driving awareness of preowned luxury among a new generation of consumers.

"FASHIONPHILE shares our vision for what luxury resale in the UK can become. With their technology, scale and support, we can now realize that vision on a much larger scale," said Joe Gallagher, co-founder of Luxe Collective who will serve as Director of Operations at FASHIONPHILE UK.

"From day one, Luxe Collective has been about building community and creating a conversation around luxury that feels inclusive and exciting," added Ben Gallagher, co-founder of Luxe Collective, who will take on the role of Director of Brand Marketing at FASHIONPHILE UK. "With FASHIONPHILE, we now have the chance to bring that spirit to a global audience while staying true to the values that made our community so loyal from the start."

This acquisition builds on FASHIONPHILE's recent momentum in expanding its omnichannel and international wholesale presence. In late 2023, the company acquired the brand assets of LXRandCo, Inc., Canada's leading pre-owned luxury omnichannel retailer, strengthening its presence in B2B wholesale and laying the groundwork for new retail partnerships. In 2024, FASHIONPHILE further expanded its wholesale reach through the acquisition of Montreal-based Two Authenticators Inc. ("2a"), a distributor of authenticated luxury vintage, bringing onboard industry veteran Fred Mannella to lead the company's wholesale division. Together, these moves have positioned FASHIONPHILE at the forefront of omnichannel luxury resale, with a rapidly growing wholesale footprint now spanning North America, Europe, and beyond.

ABOUT FASHIONPHILE

Founded in 1999, FASHIONPHILE was the very first ultra-luxury re-commerce brand of its kind. More than 25 years later, the company has become the country's largest resale platform for buying and selling ultra-luxury, pre-owned accessories including Chanel, Hermès, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Excelling in digital and omnichannel experiences as well as luxury in-person services, FASHIONPHILE is recognized for its never-ending inventory of the most coveted handbags and accessories, a direct buyout model and best-in-class authentication. Through proprietary, leading-edge technologies and the forging of strategic partnerships, FASHIONPHILE continues to accelerate the luxury lifecycle to a velocity unparalleled to anywhere else in the world. In 2019, FASHIONPHILE became the exclusive re-commerce partner of Neiman Marcus. FASHIONPHILE has flagships in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Diego, CA, and retail locations across the country in Scottsdale, AZ, Newport Beach, CA, Irvine, CA, San Francisco, CA, and Los Angeles, CA, Austin, TX and Philadelphia, PA. For more information on FASHIONPHILE please visit: FASHIONPHILE.com and on Instagram @Fashionphile .

For more information, please contact: fashionphile@jbc-pr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826372/Fashionphile_Primary_Logo_Black_Logo.jpg