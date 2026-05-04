Factoring Market to Reach USD 6.3 Trillion by 2031 with Europe Holding 58.56% Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the factoring market size is on a steady growth trajectory, projected to expand from USD 4.68 trillion in 2026 to USD 6.30 trillion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.12%. Growth is supported by strengthening payment regulations and tighter working capital conditions, prompting businesses to increasingly adopt receivables-based financing to maintain liquidity. Europe continues to lead the market, while regions such as the Middle East and Africa are gaining traction with rising digital adoption. Traditional banks remain key participants; however, technology-driven platforms are steadily reshaping the competitive landscape. Domestic factoring continues to dominate overall activity, while improvements in cross-border trade and digital commerce are gradually supporting the expansion of international factoring solutions.

Factoring Market Share by Region

Europe continues to dominate the global factoring market, supported by a strong network of banking platforms, well-established corporate programs, and regulations that make receivables financing easier to access. Policy measures that limit payment delays and allow the free assignment of receivables have encouraged wider adoption among businesses. Financial institutions and corporates are also investing in technology to simplify onboarding and accelerate funding within existing business systems. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainability-linked financing and supply chain solutions is extending liquidity deeper across supplier networks, reinforcing Europe's leading position while enabling further growth through digital advancements.

North America continues to strengthen its position in the factoring market, driven by advanced platforms and fintech players focused on automation and faster access to funds. Companies are increasingly leveraging technologies like machine learning and integrated payment systems to speed up invoice processing and enable round-the-clock liquidity, especially for small suppliers and carriers. At the same time, financial institutions are expanding their lending capabilities and branch networks to support broader working capital solutions. While easing monetary conditions are influencing funding environments, cautious risk pricing remains in place, collectively shaping the region's evolving factoring landscape.

Factoring Industry Growth Drivers

Rising Momentum in Global Trade Financing

The growing adoption of cross-border e-commerce and open-account trade is driving stronger demand for international receivables financing, expanding the scope of the factoring market. As digital platforms make cross-border transactions smoother, international factoring is gaining pace faster than domestic activity. Financial institutions are introducing solutions that offer quicker settlements, improved currency management, and better data visibility, making it easier for businesses to operate globally. At the same time, the integration of supply chain finance tools into enterprise systems is simplifying early payment access for suppliers. These developments are boosting confidence among smaller exporters, as financing terms increasingly reflect the credit strength of large buyers, enabling smoother participation in global trade and supporting the continued growth of cross-border factoring.

Digital Platforms Driving SME Participation

Small and medium-sized enterprises are increasingly turning to digital factoring solutions to improve cash flow and gain faster access to funds, expanding the reach of the factoring market among previously underserved segments. Advances in automation, including the use of machine learning, are reducing the need for manual processing and speeding up funding decisions. Fintech innovations such as digital wallets and integrated payment systems are enabling near-instant access to liquidity, creating a more seamless experience for businesses. At the same time, banks are enhancing their digital offerings by combining payments and working capital solutions within unified platforms. Integration with cloud-based enterprise systems is further streamlining processes, allowing receivables to move efficiently through financing channels, ultimately lowering operational barriers and encouraging broader SME adoption.

"The factoring market shows steady alignment with broader working capital needs and evolving financing preferences, with Mordor Intelligence grounding its view in cross-checked company disclosures and industry inputs to support consistent comparison with other market perspectives." Says, Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

Major Segments Highlighted in the Global Factoring Market Report

By Provider

Banks

Non-Bank Financial Companies (NBFCs)

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application

Domestic

International

By End-Use Industry

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Retail and E-Commerce

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Travel & Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

Other Industry Verticals

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of South America

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland) Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia South-East Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Philippines) Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of Middle East and Africa



Overview – Factoring Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 4.68 Trillion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 6.30 Trillion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 6.12% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Middle East and Africa projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Provider, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By End-Use Industry and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Factoring Companies: Covers global and market-level insights, key segments, available financial data, strategic highlights, competitive positioning and market share of leading companies, along with details on products, services, and recent developments.

Barclays PLC

BNP Paribas Factoring

Deutsche Factoring Bank

Mizuho Financial Group

Eurobank Ergasias SA

Mitsubishi HC Capital UK

AwanTunai

KUKE Finance JSC

RTS Financial Services

Triumph Financial

First Citizens BancShares

American Express

Intuit QuickBooks Financing

Riviera Finance

eCapital Corp

TCI Business Capital

Taulia (SAP)

JPMorgan

HSBC

Resolve Pay



Get in-depth industry insights on the factoring market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/factoring-market?utm_source=prnewswire

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