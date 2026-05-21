Neem Extract Market Size to Reach USD 4.37 Bn by 2031 Amid Growing Demand for Herbal Cosmetics and Natural Ingredients, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global neem extract market is valued at USD 2.69 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 4.37 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 10.19%. Rising consumer preference for plant-based ingredients in cosmetics and agriculture is driving demand, while India's mandatory neem-coated fertilizer program continues to consume nearly 17,000 tons of neem oil annually.

Supply constraints are also intensifying after dieback disease damaged over 60% of mature neem trees in Telangana by late 2025, increasing reliance on imports from East Africa. Meanwhile, Europe's target to reduce chemical pesticide use by 50% by 2030 is supporting faster adoption of neem-based biopesticides and investment in advanced solvent-free extraction technologies.

Neem Extract Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Preference for Herbal and Clean-Label Beauty Products

Consumer interest in chemical-free skincare and personal-care products is increasing steadily, encouraging brands to adopt neem-based ingredients in cleansers, creams, and wellness products. Improved extraction technologies and supportive cosmetic regulations are further strengthening the use of neem extracts in premium organic formulations. Companies are also promoting neem's sustainability benefits to attract environmentally conscious buyers.

Expanding Use of Neem Solutions in Eco-Friendly Farming

Farmers are increasingly shifting toward neem-based crop protection products as demand for sustainable agriculture rises worldwide. Neem extracts are gaining popularity in organic farming because they help manage pests naturally while reducing dependence on synthetic chemicals. Government support for organic cultivation and innovation in delivery technologies are also accelerating adoption.

Supportive Policies for Neem-Coated Fertilizers

Government initiatives promoting neem-coated fertilizers are creating steady demand for neem oil and related extracts. These policies are helping improve fertilizer efficiency and crop productivity while supporting sustainable agricultural practices. However, limited domestic raw-material availability is pushing manufacturers to depend more on imports from African countries.

Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "Evolving demand for plant-based agricultural and personal care inputs continues to influence activity across the neem extract market, and Mordor Intelligence applies a balanced research framework that integrates industry feedback with multi-region market tracking to support more reliable strategic assessment."

Neem Extract Segment Dynamics & Scalability Priorities

By Type

Fruit and Seed Extract

Leaf Extract

Bark Extract

By Application

Agrochemicals (Biopesticides, Fertilizers)

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals

Food and Beverage Additives

Animal Feed and Veterinary

Other Industrial Uses

By Formulation

Liquid

Powder

Granular/Pellets

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Explore the latest market insights, industry trends, and growth opportunities with our Japanese-language reports: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/neem-extract-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Neem Extract Market Share by Region:

Asia-Pacific Dominance in Neem Extract Demand

Asia-Pacific remains the leading region in the neem extract industry, supported by strong agricultural demand, fertilizer-coating programs, and growing use of herbal personal-care products. India continues to dominate production and consumption, while countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and China are witnessing rising adoption of neem-based products across farming and cosmetics sectors.

Europe Witness Adoption of Sustainable Solutions

Europe is emerging as the fastest-growing market due to stricter regulations on chemical pesticides and rising preference for organic farming inputs. Investments in advanced extraction facilities and sustainable cosmetic ingredients are further boosting regional demand.

Neem Extract Companies:

Agro Extracts Ltd.

Andermatt Anthesis AG

Bros India Group

Certis Europe BV

Certis USA L.L.C.

Coromandel International Ltd.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.

E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd.

FORTUNEBIOTECH

Gramin India Agri BusiNest

Green Earth Products Pvt Ltd.

GreeNeem Agri Pvt Ltd.

Kimitec Group

Neeming Australia Pty Ltd.

Ozone Biotech Pvt Ltd.

Parker Biotech Pvt Ltd.

Parry America Inc.

PJ Margo Private Limited

Promotora Técnica Industrial SA de CV

Rovensa Next

Sunrise Agriland & Research Pvt Ltd.

Terramera Inc.

The Indian Neem Tree Company

Trifolio-M GmbH

UPL Ltd.

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/neem-extract-market?utm_source=prnewswire

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