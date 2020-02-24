Facial Injectable Market Size Worth $21.57 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 11.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global facial injectable market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.57 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to exhibit a 11.8% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to advancements in facial rejuvenation procedures and the increasing importance of medical aesthetics across the globe.

Key suggestions from the report:

The hyaluronic acid segment held a lucrative market share in 2019 and is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing preference for combination treatments, such as hyaluronic acid with BoNTA

The BoNTA segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing application in aesthetics and therapeutics

The aesthetics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to increasing expenditure on aesthetic procedures coupled with rising awareness regarding physical appearance among consumers

North America is expected to dominate the facial injectables market over the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population, consumer disposable income, and a surge in the number of facial procedures

Some of the key market players are ALLERGAN; Ipsen; Merz Pharma; Suneva Medical, Inc.; Medytox, Inc.; Sinclair Pharma; Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited; Anika Therapeutics, Inc.; Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.; and Galderma S.A.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Facial Injectable Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Botulinum Toxin Type A, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Polymer Fillers), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/facial-injectables-industry

Development in products and procedures, as well as a change in patient demographics, is helping dermatologists and physicians treat multiple facial areas. These advancements help dermatologists or physicians develop customized treatment for patients and facilitate the use of combination products to obtain better outcomes. All these factors are expected to assist in market growth over the forecast period.

Augmented products such as Botulinum Toxin Type A (BoNTA) and Hyaluronic Acid (HA) fillers are used in combination to improve outcomes, especially in the lower face procedures. HA fillers are mostly preferred by physicians due to their better acceptance (few instances of hypersensitivity reactions), biodegradable nature, and high viscosity as well as for the longevity they provide to the restored volume.

Minimally invasive surgeries are used for facial rejuvenation, endoscopy, laparoscopy, arthroscopy, and other procedures. These procedures are gaining popularity over time owing to faster recovery, low instances of postsurgery infections, lower pain, reduced scarring, and high accuracy and maximum benefits. For instance, as per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), more than 23.0 million surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic procedures were performed worldwide in 2017 and the number of HA-based surgeries performed was nearly 3,298,266. Such factors are expected to contribute to the growth of this facial injectables market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global facial injectables market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Facial Injectables Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Collagen



Hyaluronic Acid (HA)



Botulinum Toxin Type A



Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)



Polymer Fillers



Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA Microspheres)





Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA)

Facial Injectables Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Aesthetics



Therapeutics

Facial Injectables Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Netherlands





Belgium





Switzerland



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Malaysia





Indonesia





Singapore





Philippines





Thailand





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel





Turkey

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

In-Vitro Fertilization Market – Global in-vitro fertilization market size was valued at around USD 18.3 billion in 2019 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period.

in 2019 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period. Radiation Oncology Market – Global radiation oncology market size was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. Home Healthcare Market – Global home healthcare market size was valued at USD 281.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:



Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.